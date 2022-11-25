International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women: History, significance and all you need to know
UNGA officially declared 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women on 7 February 2000
International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women is observed on 25 November every year to highlight the issue of violence against women. On this day, international organisations, governments, and NGOs come together to conduct activities for raising public awareness regarding the issue. Ahead of this day, Antonio Guterres, United Nations (UN) chief called on governments for implementing action plans on national level to contain violence against women. He stated that every 11 minutes, a woman or a girl is killed by a family member or an intimate partner. He went on to add that women also face violence online, such as image abuse and sexual harassment.
History
The date of 25 November has been observed as a day against gender-based violence by women’s rights activists since 1981. This day was marked for honouring Mirabal sisters. They were three political activists from the Dominican Republic who were murdered brutally by the order of country’s ruler, Rafael Trujillo in 1960.
On 7 February 2000, the UN General Assembly officially declared 25 November as the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.
Theme:
This year, the theme is “UNiTE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls!”
Significance
Here are some of the crucial facts, according to the UN, which makes us understand the significance of this day better:
- Since the start of the pandemic, 58 percent of women reported that they, or a woman they know, has experienced a form of violence.
- Seven in 10 women believe that physical or verbal abuse has gotten more common since the beginning of pandemic.
- Three in five women believe that sexual harassment in public places has gotten worse.
All you need to know
Violence against women remains a hurdle in achieving development, equality, peace, and the fulfilment of human rights of women and girls. The UN General Assembly’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) strive to leave no one behind, and as per the global body, SDGs cannot be fulfilled without ending violence against women and girls.
The negative consequences of violence against women and girls (VAWG), be it psychological, or related to sexual and reproductive health, affect women at all stages of their life.
