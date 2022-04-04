International Day for Mine Awareness: All you need to know about history, theme and significance

The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on 8 December 2005 declaring that 4 April will be celebrated and observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action

The International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance is marked and observed on 4 April. The day raises awareness about landmines and the dangers they pose. International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance also highlights how the world can work towards protecting civilians from landmines.

Each year, many people end up losing their lives because of landmines and other explosive remnants of war. The United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution on 8 December 2005 declaring that 4 April will be celebrated and observed as the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action.

Here are some of the things that you should know about the International Day for Mine Awareness and Assistance in Mine Action-

International Day for Mine Awareness history-

The Anti-Personnel Mine Ban Convention, which bans the use of antipersonnel landmines, has been ratified by 164 countries since it was introduced in 1997. It is also known as The Convention on the Prohibition of Use, Stockpiling, Production and Transfer of Anti-Personnel Mines and on Their Destruction.

Since then several conventions have been drafted for highlighting the risks associated with landmines. But it was only on 8 December 2005 that the UN General Assembly passed a resolution and announced a dedicated day for raising awareness about the dangers that landmines pose.

International Day for Mine Awareness Significance-

International Day for Mine Awareness is celebrated and observed in order to make the world free of landmines as well as other explosive remnants of war. It is also observed to ensure individuals and communities can live and survive in a safe landmine-free environment. The day also ensures more attention is paid to landmine victims and their care.

International Day for Mine Awareness Theme-

The theme for this year's International Day for Mine Awareness is "Safe Ground, Safe Steps, Safe Home". Safe Ground, a global campaign which aims to turn the minefields into playfields, was launched in 2019 by the UN Secretary-General. Safe Steps draws the attention towards people who live in areas that still contain landmines and the trepidation they experience, not knowing if the next step is their last. Safe Homes focuses on restoring the personal security of people in post-conflict settings.

