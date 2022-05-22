International Day for Biological Diversity 2022: Here's all you need to know

The theme for this year's International Day for Biological Diversity is 'Building a shared future for all life'

The world marks International Day for Biological Diversity today, 22 May. Adopted in December 2000 by the UN General Assembly, the day aims to raise awareness about ongoing biodiversity issues, while also generating more understanding of the challenges required to sustain the planet's abundant flora and fauna.

Through its annual observance, United Nations General Assembly aims to emphasise the need for re-examining our relationship with the natural world and to work more efficiently to preserve our environment. While it is true that we are advancing technologically every single day, it is important for people to not forget that they are dependent on a healthy ecosystem for a good and healthy life.

History of International Day for Biological Diversity

United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution in December 2000 to designate 22 May as the International Day for Biological Diversity. The day also commemorates the adoption of the Convention on Biological Diversity in 1992. Before the year 2000, International Day for Biological Diversity was celebrated on 29 December.

International Day for Biological Diversity Significance

The day holds a lot of significance as protecting biodiversity and understanding the challenges to it is the need of the hour. Not preserving the ecosystems around us can lead to several issues related to food security, health, loss of livelihood and so on. The biodiverse environments of the Earth are the pillars upon which human society has been constructed.

International Day for Biological Diversity Theme

The theme for this year's Biological Diversity day is 'Building a shared future for all life'. The theme was chosen 'to continue building momentum and support the post-2020 global biodiversity framework' at the upcoming UN Biodiversity conference, according to the official website.

International Day for Biological Diversity Quotes and Messages

1. On the occasion of International Day for Biological Diversity Biological Diversity, let's pledge to work towards a better future.

2. We should try and preserve every scrap of biodiversity. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity!

3. Let us try harder to understand the value and importance of biodiversity in our lives. Happy International Day for Biological Diversity.

4. On this Biological Diversity day, let's come forward and work on resolving the issues of biodiversity.

5. "I can't imagine anything more important than air, water, soil, energy and biodiversity. These are the things that keep us alive." -David Suzuki

