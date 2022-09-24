International Daughters’ Day is celebrated every year on the fourth Sunday of September. The day calls for the parents to appreciate and honour their daughters. International Daughters’ Day intends to eliminate the stigmas associated with the girls, and it raises issues that they face.

The day falls on 25 September this year. Well, you might have been wondering about what you can do to appreciate your daughter more on this day. Spending some time with her and showing her that you are aware about this day is enough to bring a smile to her face.

To strengthen the bond with your daughter, you can send her some beautiful wishes, messages, and quotes regarding International Daughters’ Day.

Here are the wishes, messages and quotes to send to your daughter on this day:

Wishes:

Dear daughter, you are one of the most beautiful gifts in this world, please never change. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Dear daughter, you are the answer to all my prayers. I am so lucky to have a daughter as wonderful as you. Happy Daughters’ Day!

Happy daughters’ day to my wonderful daughter, we think of you with pride and love every single day. Happy daughters’ day!

A daughter outgrows your lap, but she never outgrows your heart. Happy Daughters’ Day!

The arms of your children are the most precious jewels you will ever have around your neck. Happy Daughters’ Day to my precious jewel, thank you for lighting my life.

Messages:

You are my tough little princess, keep moving forward and achieve your dreams!

I am always going to protect and support you when you fall. I will always be there to help you in getting back up.

We know that you will always be there to hold our hand and take us forward no matter how old we get.

Daughters are the little angels, and you are my little beautiful angel.

Quotes:

“To a father growing old nothing is dearer than a daughter.” – Euripides

“I have priorities. Maintaining my daughter is my first.” – Whitney Houston

“When my daughter says “Daddy I need you!’ I wonder if she has any idea that I need her a billion times more.” – Stanley Behrman.

“Daughters are angels sent from above to fill our hearts with unending love.” – J. Lee

