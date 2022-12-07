International Civil Aviation Day is marked each year on 7 December to increase public awareness about the contribution that aviation and international travel make to economic and social advancement worldwide. It also highlights the fact that the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has a special responsibility to uphold the cooperation, security, and effectiveness of international aviation. The International Civil Aviation Organization is a United Nations body in charge of maintaining global aviation safety standards. Over 75 years have passed since the organization was founded. With 120,000 daily flights, the network carries 12 million passengers daily and more than four billion passengers annually.

International Civil Aviation Day 2022 Theme:

Every five years, the ICAO Council designates a unique anniversary theme for International Civil Aviation Day. And the council decides on a single theme for the entire four-year interim period. The theme for this year’s celebration as proposed in 2019 is “Advancing Innovation for Global Aviation Development.”

History of International Civil Aviation Day:

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) first observed International Civil Aviation Day on December 7, 1994, to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Chicago Convention. Since that time, this day has been honoured every year on a global scale. Later, in 1996, the UN General Assembly proclaimed 7 December to be International Civil Aviation Day.

The aim of Civil Aviation Day is to recognise those who work in the aviation industry and to consider the value of world aviation networks. The UN is currently concentrating on making the aviation sector more sustainable to achieve the goals of Agenda 2030.

Significance of International Civil Aviation Day:

International Civil Aviation Day is celebrated to honour the civil aviation employees and air traffic control officers that maintain the skies and runways safe for our use while travelling. The day also serves as a reminder of the value of international civil aviation as a form of interconnectivity on a global scale. The ICAO views international travel as a crucial aspect of world peace and prosperity. It has effectively developed the best standards and procedures over the years in order to ensure aviation safety, security, inspection, regularity, environmental protection, and sustainable development.

