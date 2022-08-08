International Cat Day: History, significance and how to celebrate

Originally, International Cat Day was established by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to honour and appreciate cats in the year 2002. This celebration was announced to highlight methods about protecting cats from abuse

Every year, International Cat Day is celebrated on 8 August. The International Fund for Animal Welfare founded the occasion in 2002 to appreciate and honour cats. After all, these furry little creatures have mesmerised humanity for eons. International Cat Day celebrates one of humanity’s oldest and cutest friends- cats. These little but smart creatures have been living as a family member with human beings for so long. They also make all of us laugh with their adorable and funny actions. Who doesn’t love to watch cat videos? To appreciate our furry little friends, International Cat Day is marked with great enthusiasm everywhere.

History:

Originally, International Cat Day was established by IFAW or International Fund for Animal Welfare to honour and appreciate cats in the year 2002. This celebration was announced to highlight methods about protecting cats from abuse.

The custodianship of the International Cat Day was passed to International Cat Care in the year 2020. The organisation is a British non-profit group that has been working to improve the health and welfare of domestic cats all over the world since 1958.

Significance:

International Cat Day holds a lot of importance for cat lovers. Not every cat is fortunate enough to live in luxurious houses, sleep on soft couches, and get tasty food. There are many stray felines who are not treated nicely and even go through abuse.

So, this day holds a significance for not just cat lovers, but all those who are real animal lovers. International Cat Day is a big occasion for those who want to protect and provide comfort to these creatures.

Theme:

‘Cat friendly resources’ is the theme for International Cat Day 2022.

How to celebrate:

You can celebrate International Cat Day by adopting a stray cat or a one from your local shelter. There are many unfortunate kittens who don’t get food for days. A lot of these felines die due to lack of protection from extreme weather conditions or abuse by human beings.

To protect your furry friends, you can simply adopt them. You can also buy your cat a new toy. It will surely appreciate that. Also, don’t forget to give them your time. A pet will appreciate nothing more.

