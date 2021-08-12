The video shows a massive star cluster called Westerlund 2. Located 20,000 light-years from Earth, it houses nearly 3,000 stars and resides in a stellar nursery known as Gum 29

For people who love to watch the stars or are eager to know more about the galaxy, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has recently shared an incredible clip on stargazing. It posted a video on its official Instagram handle and captioned it, “Stargazing… but make it intergalactic”. This clip is sure to leave budding astronomers and stargazers amazed.

Check out the video below:

In the post, NASA explained about a massive star cluster called Westerlund 2, which is located 20,000 light-years from Earth. It exists in a stellar nursery termed Gum 29 and is about two million years old. It contains some of the brightest, largest and hottest stars from the galaxy. Not to forget, it measures between six and 13 light-years, stated the space agency.

Additionally, NASA highlighted the visualisation that shows a three-dimensional flight through nebula Gum 29 with Westerlund 2. The post asserts that their newly-formed stars emit intense radiation like bright gas. However, stellar light and wind create huge pillars of dark and dense gas around it.

Since being shared online, the viral post has garnered more than 25,000 likes. As people express their excitement, there are many who sent love and shared fire emoticons to share their reactions.

NASA has always brought spectacular sights from across the universe to our small screens, mesmerising us every time. A few days ago, NASA had shared an image of the night sky view of the Tokyo Olympics that went viral on social media. It was a satellite picture of a lit-up Tokyo, where the recent 32nd edition of the games was conducted.