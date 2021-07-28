NASA shares spectacular image of night-time view of Tokyo Olympics from space station
The space station has shared a night view of the satellite images of a lit-up Tokyo, where the 32nd edition of the games is being held
As the Tokyo Olympics is currently underway, people are sharing different kinds of images from the world's most celebrated sporting event. Among the many images, the international space station National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has also released a fresh photo of the mega sporting event.
“The Olympic games light up the night. #Tokyo glows bright with the magic of the @Olympics in this image captured by @NASAAstronauts @Astro_Kimbrough from the vantage point of the International Space Station (@ISS),” the caption reads.
According to NASA’s post, the photo was captured by astronaut Shane Kimbrough. He is currently the Commander of NASA SpaceX Crew-2 mission to the International Space Station (ISS).
Till now, the viral post has garnered more than 5.9 lakh likes and numerous comments from people. Thousands also hit a heart emoticon to express their reactions to the never seen before image.
https://indianexpress.com/article/trending/trending-globally/nasa-tokyo-lit-up-satellite-view-iss-7426401/
For the unversed, the Olympics 2021 event began on 23 July and will end on 8 August. As per the medals, United States ranks first on the list with 30, then comes China with 25, followed by Japan with 21 and Russia with 20.
India has just got one medal so far after Mirabai Chanu created history when she clinched silver in women's 49 kg weightlifting event. Post her victory, Chanu has listed herself as the second Indian female after Karnam Malleswari to bag an Olympic medal for weightlifting.
