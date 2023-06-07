Intelligentized Warfare: AI implants in brain & body, China prepping to bring machine speed to war against Taiwan, US

China is prepping to unleash the most nefarious and insidious mode of war ever and it is called ‘intelligentized warfare’. The idea, as the nomenclature suggests, is to worst the enemy not by conventional weapons, in fact without using any form of conventional weapons, by capturing their will and minds.

It is this mode of warfare that China, according to reports, wants to use against Taiwan and the US, if need be, avoiding any form of long and tedious conventional war that might not be supported by the current state of the Chinese economy and the lack of actual war experience among its troops and fighting hardware.

“Chinese thinkers have clearly stated that the core operational concept of intelligentized warfare is to directly control the enemy’s will. The idea is to use AI to directly control the will of the highest decision-makers, including the president, members of Congress, and combatant commanders, as well as citizens,” noted an article, titled, ‘New Tech, New Concepts: China’s Plans for AI and Cognitive Warfare’, that appeared in the Texas National Security Review.

“Intelligence dominance” or “control of the brain” will become new areas of the struggle for control in intelligentized warfare, putting AI to a very different use than most American and allied discussions have envisioned, the article further added.

The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI), in its ‘China military watch’, notes thus: “China’s surge in military capability, irrespective of the impact on territorial disputes, has significantly bolstered its political leverage and tilted the regional military balance in its favour. Its armed forces are ambitiously pursuing top-to-bottom modernisation and diversification that includes what Beijing refers to as ‘intelligentized warfare’, or using AI to control the will of potential adversaries at all levels.”

According to reports, starting with early 1990s Chinese military has concentrated on a strategy of ‘informatized’ war to pursue and enhance information operations, such as cyber warfare, electronic warfare and psychological warfare. But, now China is looking at what it calls ‘intelligentized’ warfare that is based on bringing the human brain and AI or artificial intelligence on the same plinth, reflected in a range of cutting-edge tech.

In his report to the 19th Party Congress in October 2017, President Xi Jinping introduced the theory of ‘Intelligentization’ as he urged the PLA to “accelerate the development of military intelligentization and improve all-domain joint operation capabilities based on network information systems.”

“The information age had produced the concept of informationized warfare which was the basis for PLA’s development since the early2000s. Now Chinese military leaders believe that informationized war is evolving and ‘intelligentized warfare’ will become the prevailing form of war. That would be the guiding principle for the future of Chinese military modernization,” writes Cyber, SIGINT and Electronic Warfare expert Maj Gen PK Mallick in an article for the Vivekanand International Foundation.

Mallick defines “Intelligentization” as “the distinctive Chinese concept of applying AI’s machine speed and processing power to military planning, operational command, and decision support.”

There will be coming together of the human brain and machine intelligence in Intelligentized Warfare, combining wearable devices and gadgets implanted into human bodies, humans and machines into brain-machine interfaces, external skeletal systems.

