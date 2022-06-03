Influencer who sold her fart in jars, now sells breast sweat; earns Rs 4 lakh a day

Stephanie Matto Matto initially gained popularity after appearing on the reality show - 90 Day Fiance in 2020. She later made headlines after selling jars filled with her farts

Social media influencer Stephanie Matto, who made headlines for selling jars filled with her farts, now has a new product to sell in the market. Matto, who is also a YouTuber and reality show star, has now resorted to another bizarre means of earning. She is now selling her breast sweat. Yes, you read that right!

Taking to her Instagram account, Matto announced that she was selling one jar of her sweat in a bottle for $500 (which is approximately Rs 38,000). She also posted a video wherein she shows how the sweat is collected in the jars.

“New video up on my channel by the way! Reading some customer’s reviews that purchased my jars! 💋,” Matto’s Instagram post reads.

Check out her post here:

In the now-viral video, Matto is seen with a small container in her hand which contains little of her breast sweat. To collect the sweat, she places the jar near her breast, and the sweat that drips falls and gets collected into the bottle.

According to reports, Matto earns up to ($5,000) Rs 4 lakh every day by selling bottles of her breast sweat on her website, called Unfiltrd. Reports also suggest that the reality TV star manages to fill up to 10 bottles when the weather is warm enough.

Prior to this, Matto was earning money by selling her farts in a bottle. Later she revealed that she had to quit selling her farts because she was consuming a fiber-high diet which included only eating beans and eggs. This caused her severe chest pain and excess gas for which she was even hospitalised.

Matto, who hails from Connecticut, United States, initially gained popularity after appearing on the reality show - 90 Day Fiance in 2020.

