Induction of terrorists from Iraq-Syria into Ukraine is dangerous move

The US is reportedly planning long-term insurgency in Ukraine but if it uses these terrorists for chemical attacks against Russian forces, it would be a very dangerous escalation

The US is stuck in a quagmire of its own creation over Ukraine. Kherson has fallen to Russian forces already. Kharkiv and Mariupol have been encircled and Kiev is in the process of being surrounded. Ukraine has lost control of the Black Sea. The ports of Odessa and Mariupol cut off Ukraine from the Black Sea. An Estonian-owned cargo ship sank off Odessa Port on 3 March, hours after a Bangladeshi vessel was hit by a missile or bomb at a port east of Odessa.

Ukraine has blamed Russia for these attacks, but it is more likely these vessels were attacked by Ukraine; perhaps, on US advice to generate dissent against Russia by Estonia and Bangladesh, or in frustration which is evident from scuttling of the frigate ‘Hetman Sahaidachny’, Flag Ship of Ukraine, along with other Ukrainian vessels to prevent them falling in Russian hands.

US media reported Russia having bombed the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant in Ukraine (largest in Europe) after US President Joe Biden spoke to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky. But this news is part of the fake information campaign because only a nearby training facility was hit. Russia has taken control of the nuclear power plant and confirms that radiation levels are normal.

Earlier, Russia had also taken over the Chernobyl nuclear facility. Russia is aware that shelling nuclear power plants can be catastrophic, so why would Russia strike it? More disturbing are reports of multiple US-funded bio-labs in Ukraine with some in underground facilities also. These indicate a sinister plan in proximity to Russia and Belarus.

The US is getting more and more frustrated because despite the flurry of successive sanctions, UNSC meets, UNGA, knocking on the doors of IAEA and UNHCR, the Russian advance is continuing, which according to President Vladimir Putin is progressing as per plan.

The US prompting a vote on Russian human rights abuse in Ukraine is amusing considering Nikki Haley, US ambassador to the UN, dismissed the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for criticising Israel, leading to the US withdrawing from the UNHRC in October 2017.

UNGA resolutions anyway are not binding and the war crime bit is laughable considering the records of both the US and NATO — should cases for war crimes be raised in their cases too? As for the ICJ, recall that its ruling in favour of the Philippines was simply dumped by China and the US as well as the world community could do nothing.

The Biden Administration is agitated over the abstinences of multiple nations from voting in various US-sponsored meetings. This is because it fails to acknowledge geopolitical realities and that individual nations cannot put US national interests above their own. Besides, information warfare and media manipulations cannot obfuscate the ground realities completely.

The demonising of President Putin began from Day 1 of the invasion, also showcasing horrors of the destruction caused. Russia actually gained air superiority within 48 hours of the launch of the operation. Thereafter, Putin could have bombed the hell out of Ukraine and secured Russian objectives faster, which he did not.

Compare the above with NATO’s aerial bombardment of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia from 24 March 1999 to 10 June 1999; destroying or damaging bridges, industrial plants, hospitals, schools, cultural monuments, private businesses military barracks and installations, and killing some 1,500 including 528 civilians — all without UN approval. Similarly, what about 42 days of incessant bombing of sovereign Iraq before the US invasion?

Zelensky wanted NATO to establish a no-fly zone over Ukraine, which NATO refused knowing the consequences. The US intelligence reportedly is huddled over plans of what would happen if Russia decides to progress operations beyond Ukraine. Russia wanted Ukraine to be a neutral country but the US deliberately ignored Russia’s genuine security concerns and enacted the drama of “dialogue still open” but closing the doors shut by rejecting each and every demand put forward by Putin.

Instead of brokering peace, the West is pumping more and more weapons and money into Ukraine, fuelling the conflict more. If this were not enough, now there are reports of terrorists being moved from Iraq-Syria to Europe, concurrent to an agreement in the second round of Russia-Ukraine talks to create a safe corridor for humanitarian aid.

These terrorists could be inducted by the CIA through multiple avenues, including through the humanitarian aid route. It is well-known that the CIA had been pumping ISIS men from Iraq-Syria to northern Afghanistan, mostly via Pakistan. The US apparently is planning long-term insurgency in Ukraine but if it uses these terrorists for chemical attacks against Russian forces, it would be a very dangerous escalation.

It may be recalled that the first chemical attack in Syria was engineered by ‘Britain Defence’ — Britain’s top mercenary outfit. The intercepted conversation of its two top executives had talked of the need to provide a World War II chemical bomb to Homs in Syria, as requested by Qatar and approved by Washington.

Hopefully, the US and NATO understand that bombing Russian forces is quite different from bombing Yugoslavia. Besides, Russia will know that any chemical or radiological attack against its forces in Ukraine has been engineered by US-NATO. Such a Western miscalculation is liable to trigger the escalation which the US and NATO want to avoid.

The author is a veteran lieutenant-general of the Indian Army. Views expressed are personal.

