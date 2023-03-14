Indonesia uneasy with US-UK-Australia Aukus nuclear submarine deal, fears getting embroiled in Great Game rivalry

Jakarta: Indonesia has responded to the nuclear submarine deal between AUKUS members United States (US) and Australia by asking the latter to fulfill its obligations under the NPT and IAEA.

The AUKUS alliance, which comprises the United States (US), Australia and Britain, had on Monday announced a plan to provide Australia with nuclear-powered military submarines from the early 2030s in order to counter what they claimed to be China’s ambitions to establish its hegemony in the Indo-Pacific region.

With the AUKUS alliance kicking off the Indo-Pacific version of the ‘Great Game’ in its backyard, Indonesia has repeatedly expressed concerns over regional stability.

“Indonesia expects Australia to remain consistent in fulfilling its obligations under the NPT and IAEA Safeguards, as well as to develop with the IAEA a verification mechanism that is effective, transparent and non – discriminatory,” the Indonesia government said in a statement on Tuesday.

The AUKUS alliance is viewed in some quarters to be a bulwark against increasingly hostile power projection by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

As part of the AUKUS agreement, the US is set to share critical military technology with Australia, enabling the latter to build a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines. This is expected to provide strategic deterrence against aggressive naval expansion by China in the South China Sea and the wider Indo-Pacific region.

Apart from raising China’s ire, the AUKUS alliance and the submarine deal between the US and Australia has raised concerns in Indonesia as well.

The flexing of military muscle by the AUKUS nations in the Indo-Pacific region is being reportedly viewed by Indonesia as a threat to its policy of nonalignment and a potential arms race in its backyard while also calling for a diplomatic tight rope walk while dealing with China.

“Indonesia has been closely following the security partnership of AUKUS, particularly the announcement on the pathway to achieve AUKUS critical capability,” the statement by the Indonesia government said.

“Maintaining peace and stability in the region is the responsibility of all countries. It is critical for all countries to be a part of this effort,” it added.

When the AUKUS deal was announced last year, Indonesia had responded by expressing “deep concern over the continuing arms race and power projection in the region” while calling on the concerned countries to respect the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea, which governs navigation through international waters.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.