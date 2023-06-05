Indonesia on Monday will host American, Chinese, and Russian navy ships for joint exercises in Indonesian waters to drill responses to humanitarian disasters, in a rare moment of cooperation amid heightened defence competition across the Asia-Pacific.

Komodo naval exercises in the Makassar Strait will be on until Thursday.

Held in waters between Borneo and Sulawesi, the exercise brings together 49 countries including sworn geopolitical rivals — such as North and South Korea, and India and Pakistan.

According to South China Morning Post, citing experts, Asean chair Indonesia — which deftly handled last year’s G20 meeting in Bali in the shadow of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine — quietly fills the role of neutral broker in a region scored by competing claims to seas and territories.

The event comes days after the Shangri-la Dialogue defence summit in Singapore ended in a new bout of mudslinging between Chinese and US defence chiefs with the status of Taiwan the focal point.

President Joko Widodo is expected to open the event following a slew of high-profile international appearances after Indonesia chaired the G20 and Asean and attended the G7.

The cast of countries is “in line with the international status and standing of Indonesia, as one of the motives of the country’s defence diplomacy is to enhance its international image and reputation,” South China Morning Post quoted Frega Wenas, a lecturer at Indonesia’s National Defence University, as saying.

“With the attendance of major power countries such as the US, China and many other countries, the exercise will provide an opportunity for dialogue as the chiefs of navy will also meet up in parallel with the operational activities at sea,” Wenas added.

Focus on humanitarian emergencies

The Komodo exercises will include sea rescues and responses to humanitarian emergencies such as natural disasters. Yet diplomatic outreach – a duty of the Indonesian navy – seems just as significant.

Alongside the naval manoeuvres are lighter events including a city parade, a culinary programme and a maritime exhibition.

According to the report, when asked by This Week in Asia whether tensions with Russia and China might cause friction during the Komodo exercise, a US Navy spokesman said, “We respect the government of Indonesia’s ability to select participants in its host-nation capacity.

“The United States will continue work with partners, such as Indonesia, to ensure that the region remains open and accessible and that the region’s seas and skies are governed and used according to international law.”

Citing the China’s Global Times, the report said that Beijing’s participation in the exercise was aimed at boosting “understanding, exchanges and communication with foreign militaries to safeguard peace and stability amid rising tensions in the Asia-Pacific.”

Geopolitical tensions

Yet days before the drills got under way, geopolitical tensions reared up at Singapore’s Shangri-La Dialogue.

China refused America’s proposal for a customary meeting between their defence chiefs citing sanctions levelled at Li Shangfu, China’s Minister of National Defence.

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin responded with a veiled swipe in a speech: “For responsible defence leaders, the right time to talk is any time. The right time to talk is every time, and the right time to talk is now.”

Meanwhile, in the Taiwan Strait a Chinese warship came within 150 yards of hitting the US destroyer USS Chung-Hoon, after American and Canadian warships sailed through the sensitive waterway.

Both Beijing and Washington have been building up their security relationships with states in the Asia-Pacific recently.

Meanwhile, Indian Navy on Monday tweeted that INS Satpura has arrived at Makassar in Indonesia for the drills.

“As part of her ongoing deployment to #ASEAN countries, #INSSatpura arrived at Makassar, #Indonesia to participate in the 4th Edition of Multilateral Naval Exercise Komodo (MNEK 2023) & International Fleet Review,” tweeted Indian Navy

