Indonesia follows BRICS' lead, ditches dollar for local currency
BRICS nations have been ramping up de-dollarization efforts to use local currencies in settling international trade and reduce dependence on the US dollar
Indonesia has become the latest addition to a growing list of countries that have given up settling overseas trade in US dollar and instead have started using its local currency.
Indonesia is following the lead of BRICS in de-dollarization, the country’s central bank governor said.
The BRICS nations – Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa – have been ramping up de-dollarization efforts to use local currencies in settling international trade and reduce dependence on the US dollar. They are also working on creating a new currency to facilitate overseas trade.
Related Articles
The final agreement on this is expected to come up by August when the member countries meet for an annual summit in South Africa.
Indonesia gives up trade in dollar
Addressing a press conference after this month’s board of governors meeting, Bank of Indonesia Governor Perry Warjiyo said, “Indonesia has implemented the local currency trade (LCT) system.”
Don’t Miss: Dollar fast losing dominance as global reserve currency as rupee, yuan rise
“Indonesia has initiated diversification of the use of currency in the form of LCT. The direction is the same as the BRICS. In fact, Indonesia is more concrete,” Warjiyo said.
Indonesia’s non-dollar trade
Indonesia has already started trading in its local currency with a host of countries including Thailand, Malaysia, China and Japan.
Must Read: Dollar’s dominance at risk, says US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen
As per reports, the country is also expected to sign a cooperation agreement with South Korea next month.
BRICS nations dump dollar
Brazil and China have last month signed an agreement to abandon the US dollar as an intermediary and trade in their own currencies.
China’s attempts to ditch the dollar in international trade have gained momentum after sanctions were imposed by Western nations against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.
As many as 18 countries have opened 60 special rupee vostro accounts to trade with India in Indian rupee. They are: Russia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Botswana, Fiji, Germany, Guyana, Israel, Kenya, Malaysia, Mauritius, Myanmar, New Zealand, Oman, Seychelles, Tanzania, Uganda, United Kingdom.
Bangladesh became the latest country to finalise settling overseas trade with India in INR.
Also Read: De-dollarisation: Bangladesh dumps US currency, becomes 19th country to trade with India in rupees
Interestingly, Russia began de-dollarizing its economy in 2014, when the West introduced the first round of sanctions against the country over Crimea.
Moscow has been increased the use of alternative currencies in transactions since last year, with President Vladimir Putin suggesting earlier that the Chinese yuan should be used more widely, not only in trade with China, but also in Russia’s transactions with countries in Africa and Latin America.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Indonesia’s Java island hit by strong earthquake of 7.0 magnitude, no threat of tsunami yet
The quake had a depth of 632 km, the agency said, and aftershocks were felt about 20 minutes later of a magnitude of 5.5. Tremors were felt in the urban centres of Surabaya, Tuban, Semarang and Bali’s Denpasar
Don't let Putin attend BRICS summit, Nobel prize winner tells South Africa
Oleksandra Romantsova advised that the Russian president attend the BRICS summit via Zoom, or send a minister who is not wanted by the ICC
Indonesia: Earthquake of magnitude 7.3 jolts Sumatra island
The tsunami warning has already been revoked, ordering local authorities to promptly advise residents of the affected area to move away from coastlines