IndiGo Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing in Karachi; passenger dies
IndiGo said it was making arrangements for transferring other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities
Karachi: IndiGo Delhi-Doha flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi airport after a medical emergency on-board. The airport medical team declared a passenger, a Nigerian national, dead on arrival, the airline said in a statement.
A spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Karachi confirmed that the IndiGo flight sought an emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.
The emergency landing was made to save the 60-year-old Nigerian national identified as Abdullah who, however, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and National Institutes of Health (NIH) have issued the death certificate of the passenger.
IndiGo flight 6E-1736, took off from India’s capital New Delhi at 10:05 pm on Sunday to cover a little over four-hour journey to Doha in Qatar. It made an emergency landing in Karachi post midnight (local time).
“Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team. We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones,” IndiGo said in a statement.
The airline further said it was making arrangements for transferring other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan's $18 billion in DANGER: Amid bankruptcy, gas pipeline project with Iran haunts Sharif govt
Pakistani government has been asked to eliminate obstacles in order to complete the Pak-Iran Gas Pipeline Project to avoid the possible fine of $18 billion in case of failure to complete the construction on its side by next year
What default? Says Pakistan FM as economy bleeds in red
Pakistan Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar claimed that State Bank of Pakistan forex reserves have been increasing and are almost $1 billion higher than they were four weeks ago 'despite making all external due payments on time'
Medicines beyond reach, falling ill is death sentence, say poor in bankrupt Pakistan
Poor in Pakistan say that it has been "impossible" for them to buy specialised and life-saving medicines. 'If any of us fall ill, only providence can save us,' said Niaz Ahmed, a loom worker from Faisalabad