IndiGo Delhi-Doha flight makes emergency landing in Karachi; passenger dies

Karachi: IndiGo Delhi-Doha flight was diverted to Pakistan’s Karachi airport after a medical emergency on-board. The airport medical team declared a passenger, a Nigerian national, dead on arrival, the airline said in a statement.

A spokesperson of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in Karachi confirmed that the IndiGo flight sought an emergency landing permission due to a medical emergency, which was granted by the Air Traffic Controller at the Karachi airport.

The emergency landing was made to save the 60-year-old Nigerian national identified as Abdullah who, however, passed away before the landing of the flight. The doctors of the CAA and National Institutes of Health (NIH) have issued the death certificate of the passenger.

IndiGo flight 6E-1736, took off from India’s capital New Delhi at 10:05 pm on Sunday to cover a little over four-hour journey to Doha in Qatar. It made an emergency landing in Karachi post midnight (local time).

“Unfortunately, on arrival, the passenger was declared dead by the airport medical team. We are deeply saddened by the news and our prayers and wishes are with his family and loved ones,” IndiGo said in a statement.

The airline further said it was making arrangements for transferring other passengers of the flight, in coordination with the relevant authorities.

With inputs from agencies

