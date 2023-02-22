India’s UPI is an excellent example of tech-boosting financial inclusion: IMF MD
IMF in its report on Monday had said China and India alone are expected to contribute more than half of global growth this year, with the rest of Asia contributing an additional quarter.
New Delhi: India’s UPI is an excellent example of tech-boosting financial inclusion, Kristalina Georgieva, managing director, IMF (International Monetary Fund) said on Wednesday.
Georgieva said that ‘Unified Payments Interface’ has helped boost financial inclusion in the country.
“It is an excellent example of technology boosting financial inclusion. Last month, this layer of India’s digital public infrastructure processed over 8 billion transactions. The system allows 400 million people in rural areas to participate with legacy ‘push-button’ cell phones,” she added.
The IMF has predicted that emerging markets and developing economies, including India and China, are expected to account for about 80% of global growth this year. “We see emerging markets and developing economies providing much of the momentum. We expect them to account for about four-fifths of global growth this year, with India alone expected to contribute more than 15 per cent, she added.
Georgieva also said that India is uniquely positioned to bring countries together beyond its role as a global growth engine. “In a world facing multiple challenges and rising geopolitical tensions, this leadership is critical — and beautifully captured in the theme of India’s G20 presidency: One Earth, One Family, One Future,” she said.
Explained: Why IMF and Pakistan are unable to come to terms over bailout as economic crisis worsens
The IMF delegation has been in Islamabad since 31 January to negotiate the release of more than $1 billion of the 2019 bailout. Sources said the IMF is concerned about domestic fiscal measures that need to be undertaken and external sources of funding. This, as Pakistan is on the brink of default
IMF has no solution to Pakistan’s problems, Defence Minister Khawaja Asif
According to reports, Pakistan faces record inflation and low foreign exchange reserves. The country's foreign exchange reserves are slightly over $3 billion- not enough for 10-15 days of imports
PM Modi & Singapore counterpart to attend launch of UPI-PayNow payment system partnership
'Since UPI was introduced as a payment system in India, it has not only revolutionised the financial lives of Indians, but in fact, India’s digital payment system is steadily becoming globally attractive,' the PMO said