India's presence across the world is steadily growing: Jaishankar at India-Latin America business event

Panama City: External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar highlighted 10 reasons why India’s business collaboration has strong prospects and merits focused endeavours. Delivering the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event, the foreign minister said, “India’s presence across the world is steadily growing”.

Jaishankar is on a visit to Latin America and arrived in Panama City on Monday on a two-day tour.

10 reasons why India’s business collaboration has strong prospects

1 – As the 5th largest economy, India’s presence across the world is steadily growing, said Jaishankar. Transformation in manufacturing, infrastructure, innovation and startup culture within India are game changers, he added.

2 – India-Latin America trade, which has neared $50 billion, has a much diversified basket, EAM said. “Significant increase in investments and interest in mining, energy, agro and infrastructure sectors will power it further,” the minister said.

3 – Long awaited reforms in India has led to record Indian exports. Latin America is an attractive market, Jaishankar asserted.

4 – Providing vaccines to 100 countries and medicines to 150; India’s proposition as Pharmacy of the World is welcomed by all.

5 – A robust digital backbone in India allows delivery of public goods and tools for business, Jaishankar highlighted.

6 – Manufacturing pickup via Production Linked Incentives (PLI) and support to vendor chains and MSMEs. Indian products are a natural fit for Latin American middle class, the EAM said.

7 – Jaishankar noted that Indian project execution has grown across geographies. “Made in India and Delivered by India are globally becoming realities,” he said.

8 – The minister also emphasised that the Indian agriculture is making strides in yields, quality, technology. “This has external implications,” he added.

9 – Brand is getting stronger as we are trusted in the digital domain, Jaishankar said.

10 – Indian talent and Skills consider the world as a workplace today. Initiatives like Skill India, Startup India and New Education Policy are a part of this mosaic, the EAM noted.

Delivered the keynote address at the India-Latin America Business event. Highlighted 1️⃣0️⃣ important reasons why our business collaboration has strong prospects and merits focused endeavors: pic.twitter.com/Ce1XoxyFA2 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) April 24, 2023

During his stay in Panama City, Jaishankar will be calling on the top leadership. He will be hosted by Panama’s Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo.

The India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting will also be convened during Jaishankar's visit wherein he will meet representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA).

After Panama, the EAM, on April 25, will embark on a Colombia visit where he would be meeting several top representatives of the Government, business and civil society.

Jaishankar's Colombia visit would be the first Foreign Ministerial level visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs said in its release. The EAM and Colombia’s counterpart Alvaro Leyva Duran will review the bilateral ties.

As per the release by MEA, after wrapping up his Colombia tour, Jaishankar will head to the Dominican Republic where he will call on the country’s political leadership and hold discussions with Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez. Both the leaders will formally inaugurate the Indian resident mission.

Jaishankar's visit to the Dominican Republic is the highest-level visit from India since the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1999. His visit takes place after the establishment of India’s resident Embassy in Santo Domingo in 2022.

