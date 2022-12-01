India's G20 Presidency: Significance and challenges as world's biggest economic powers converge on Indian soil

India’s G20 Presidency: India assumed the presidency of the G20 group of nations from today. India will hold this significant position for a year during which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair around 200 meetings that will aim to further global economic growth and prosperity.

The 18th G20 Summit will be held from September 9-10 next year in New Delhi. Together, the member nations of the G20 comprise over than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world’s population.

PM Modi asserted that said the Indian government will organise G20 meetings at around 200 venues in different cities and states in order to showcase India’s culture, traditions and diversity.

“India’s G20 presidency is a proud occasion for every Indian and that the country. Our guests will get full experience of India’s amazing diversity, inclusive traditions, and cultural richness. We wish that all of you will participate in this unique celebration in India, the ‘Mother of Democracy’. Together, we will make the G20, a catalyst for global change,” PM Modi told the media.

Let us have a look at the significance of India’s G20 Presidency and the challenges therein.

– The G20 presidency does not offer any formal power to the host nation but it does present an opportunity to influence the collective economic agenda of some of the most powerful and influential nations in the world. This may give India the chance to turn the discussion towards its preferred direction and further its own economic agenda.

– India will have an opportunity to solve some of the most pressing global problems and boost its significance on the global stage.

– One of the biggest challenges of India’s G20 presidency is expected to be building a consensus towards finding common accepted solutions for major challenges such as a slowing global economy, a massive debt crisis that threatens to affect around 70 nations, a spike in worldwide poverty due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the climate crises.

– Another major challenge during India’s G20 presidency will be to find a solution to the global fuel crisis due to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine War.

– India may seek to further cause of climate justice by steering the G20 towards providing adequate finance to the ‘Global South’.

– Another agenda during India’s G20 presidency will be building consesus for reforms in global financial institutions such as the World Bank, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Trade Organisation (WTO) in order to better fulfill the needs and aspirations of developing economies.

