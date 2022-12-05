India's G20 Presidency: German Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock meets Jaishankar, discusses key issues

New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on a visit to India ahead of a series of events related to India’s G20 presidency.

After reaching Delhi, Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock of Germany paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti. She then had a meeting with India’s foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar.

“Guten Tag @ABaerbock Wilkommen in Indien,” Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted while welcoming his counterpart from Germany.

Before reaching India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock had said, “Traveling to India is like traveling to one-sixth of the world. I will be signing a mobility agreement in Delhi, which will make it easier for people to study, research, work in each other’s country. We also want to strengthen economic, security policy cooperation with India beyond strategic partnership. These are not just empty words.”

