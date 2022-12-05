India's G20 Presidency: German Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock meets Jaishankar, discusses key issues
After reaching Delhi, Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock of Germany paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti. She then had a meeting with India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar
New Delhi: German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock is on a visit to India ahead of a series of events related to India’s G20 presidency.
After reaching Delhi, Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock of Germany paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Gandhi Smriti. She then had a meeting with India’s foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar.
“Guten Tag @ABaerbock Wilkommen in Indien,” Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar tweeted while welcoming his counterpart from Germany.
Before reaching India, German Foreign Minister Annalena Bierbock had said, “Traveling to India is like traveling to one-sixth of the world. I will be signing a mobility agreement in Delhi, which will make it easier for people to study, research, work in each other’s country. We also want to strengthen economic, security policy cooperation with India beyond strategic partnership. These are not just empty words.”
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Gearing up for challenging time in world politics: Jaishankar on India's G20 Presidency
The 18th G20 Summit will be held from September 9-10 next year in New Delhi. Together, the member nations of the G20 comprise over than 80% of global GDP, 75% of global trade and 60% of the world’s population
'India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment': German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock
Baerbock is on a two-day India visit. Her visit comes within couple of days after India commenced its G20 presidency on 1 December
Jaishankar calls out EU on Russian oil imports, says Feb to Nov oil import in European Union six times that of India
India has considerably increased its purchase of Russian oil after Russia slashed prices considerably after the start of the war in Ukraine. The country is now the largest buyer of Russian oil after China