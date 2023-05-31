Indians are the most aware of viruses and bacteria in dust among APAC members, finds Global Dust Study

Throughout history, people have always recognized the importance of cleaning their homes and surroundings to eliminate dirt and dust. However, with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic, there has been a noticeable shift towards deep cleaning to eradicate even invisible adversaries, such as viruses, from our environments.

This heightened awareness of the need for cleanliness, specifically targeting the elimination of 99.99 per cent of viruses, has led to a significant increase in deep cleaning practices among Indians.

How does the world deal with dust?

A recent study conducted by Dyson, titled the “Dyson Global Dust Study 2023,” sheds light on the cleaning habits of people worldwide. The study reveals that while individuals globally are struggling to maintain a regular cleaning routine, Indians, on the other hand, are experiencing a substantial rise in their commitment to regular cleaning schedules due to heightened virus awareness following the pandemic.

“The global dust study, which involved over 30,000 participants from 39 countries, uncovers a noteworthy shift in cleaning habits among Indians post-pandemic,” the study reports. “Over half of the Indian population is aware of the presence of viruses in dust and expresses deep concerns, the highest among APAC countries. Yet only 32 per cent prioritize cleaning to eliminate viruses from areas like their living room, bedroom, and kitchen,” it further adds.

The study highlights a significant transformation in cleaning routines and priorities in India, with 61 per cent of people expressing concerns about dirt or dust in their households.

Cleaning habits need an adjustment

However, despite this inclination towards cleaning habits, the study also points out that “Indians still face challenges in prioritizing cleaning practices to effectively eliminate viruses.” Only 42 per cent of individuals are motivated to clean their homes only when visible dirt or dust is present.

Dyson’s engineers stress the need to understand the types of dust present to clean households effectively. “There is relatively low spontaneous awareness of the composition of dust, in India” they emphasize.

The study further notes that globally, people lack awareness of the specific types of dust found in household environments, hindering their ability to clean thoroughly. “Globally, 55 per cent of households have someone affected by allergies, yet very few are aware of common allergy triggers present in our dust. Only 33 per cent of those surveyed were aware that pollen can reside in our dust, and 32 per cent are knowledgeable about the potential presence of dust mite faeces,” the study reveals.

Critical areas are often ignored

While people are maintaining cleaning habits, the study’s data underscores the importance of focusing on critical areas within households. While individuals typically prioritize cleaning toilets and kitchen counters, it is equally crucial to pay attention to areas like bedrooms that may appear clean to the naked eye but could harbour viruses and bacteria due to invisible dust particles.

For instance, the majority of people consider the toilet as the most contaminated area in the house, yet approximately 42 per cent of pet owners allow their animals to roam freely, unaware that the pet dander they leave behind throughout the house can also harbour these viruses.

While many people rely on traditional cleaning methods such as sweeping and mopping, it is advisable to incorporate advanced technology into the cleaning process for more effective results. For example, vacuum cleaners equipped with HEPA (High-Efficiency Particulate Air) filters, like the ones from Dyson are highly regarded for their powerful ability to remove dust particles, allergens, and viruses.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.