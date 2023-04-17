Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors, remain calm as capital Khartoum continues to see violence

New Delhi: All Indian nationals in Sudan have been urged to not venture outside and stay calm and peaceful as large-scale violence continues in Sudanese capital Khartoum for the third day on Monday.

“Based on the latest inputs the fighting has not Subsided… We sincerely request all fellow Indians to continue stay where they are and not venture outside,” the Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted.

‘Stay away from open spaces’

Indians in Sudan have been asked to stay away from open spaces and be prepared with passport, OCI card to ensure easy mobility, when feasible.

“Please stay calm and peaceful. Stay away from open spaces like balconies or terrace. Keep essentials – medicine, water, money, passport, OCI card food ready with you to ensure easy mobility, when feasible,” the Indian embassy said.

Indian killed in Sudan

The embassy on Sunday informed that an Indian national died in Khartoum after sustaining bullet injuries.

“It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries,” it said in a release.

Grieving the death of the Indian national, India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the situation in Khartoum remains one of “great concern” and that India will continue to monitor the developments in that country.

Postpone travel to Sudan

In a notification on Saturday, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum asked all Indians planning to travel to Sudan to postpone their visit.

Explosions and clashes were reported in various areas in Khartoum in the backdrop of escalating tension between Sudan’s army and a paramilitary group called the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

As per the official data, the number of Indians in Sudan is around 4,000 including 1,200 who have settled down in the country decades ago.

Sudan’s military captured power in a coup in October 2021 and it has been running the country through a sovereign council since then. There has been a dispute between the army and the para-military over a proposed timeline for handing over power to a civilian government.

