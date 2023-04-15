Indians in Sudan asked to stay indoors amid military & paramilitary force clashes

Khartoum (Sudan): The Indian embassy in Sudan warned its citizens to stay indoors and not venture out in the wake of fierce clashes between Sudan’s military and the country’s powerful paramilitary force that erupted Saturday in the capital and elsewhere in the African nation.

The Indian embassy in Sudan tweeted, “Notice to all Indians in view of reported firings and clashes, all Indians are advised to take utmost precautions, stay indoors and stop venturing outside with immediate effect. Please also stay calm and wait for updates.”

In Khartoum, the sound of heavy firing could be heard in a number of areas, including the city centre and the neighbourhood of Bahri.

The Sudanese army said fighting broke out after RSF troops tried to attack its forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the group of trying to take control of strategic locations in Khartoum, including the palace. The military also declared the RSF a rebel force and described the paramilitary’s statements as “lies.”

A military official told the AP that fighter jets took off from a military base north of Omdurman and attacked the RSF’s positions in and around Khartoum. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to brief the media.

The clashes came as tensions between the military and the RSF have escalated in recent months, forcing a delay in the signing of an internationally backed deal with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.

