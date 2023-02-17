Indians caught trying to enter US through Mexico rise 100 fold in last ten years
While in 2012 the US Customs and Border Patrol recorded only 642 encounters where they apprehended unauthorised migrants from India arriving at the US-Mexico border, by 2022, this had gone up to 63,927
The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2021, and remittances to India from the US now tops the list.
Indian-origin people currently constitute around 6 per cent of the foreign-born population in the US
The US has been the most-favoured nation for Indians for long. So much so that between 2012 and 2022, there has been a 100-fold rise in the number of Indian immigrants caught while trying to enter the country illegally.
While in 2012 the US Customs and Border Patrol recorded only 642 encounters where they apprehended unauthorised migrants from India arriving at the US-Mexico border, by 2022, this had gone up to 63,927.
According to the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute, there are various factors responsible for this, including the extended backlogs that have created long queues for legal immigration to the US.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Why a new Alzheimer’s drug is having a slow US debut
Two big factors behind the slow debut, experts say, are scant insurance coverage and a long setup time needed by many health systems
Get a US visa by travelling to other countries: The new rule to reduce wait time for Indians explained
Indians visiting foreign countries will now be able to get appointments for B1 (business) and B2 (tourist) visas at some select American embassies. Currently, the estimated wait time for these visitor visas is over 500 days, with the highest in Mumbai at 638 days
Quad agrees to leverage machine learning, related advanced technologies to enhance cybersecurity
In the longer term, the Group committed to leverage machine learning and related advanced technologies to enhance cybersecurity and establish secure channels for Computer Emergency Response Teams and private sector threat information sharing