Indians caught trying to enter US through Mexico rise 100 fold in last ten years

The number of Indian immigrants in the US went up more than 50 percent between 2010 and 2021, and remittances to India from the US now tops the list.

Indian-origin people currently constitute around 6 per cent of the foreign-born population in the US

The US has been the most-favoured nation for Indians for long. So much so that between 2012 and 2022, there has been a 100-fold rise in the number of Indian immigrants caught while trying to enter the country illegally.

While in 2012 the US Customs and Border Patrol recorded only 642 encounters where they apprehended unauthorised migrants from India arriving at the US-Mexico border, by 2022, this had gone up to 63,927.

According to the Washington-based Migration Policy Institute, there are various factors responsible for this, including the extended backlogs that have created long queues for legal immigration to the US.

