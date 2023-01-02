While thinking about Christmas presents, people often end up giving chocolates, toys or dresses to their siblings. However, a boy in Indiana surprised his sister with an unexpected Christmas gift by paying off her student loans. Shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Now This News’, the video shows the heartwarming gesture of the boy, Anthony Leal, who is also a basketball player. Through a personalised message written on a card, Anthony surprised his sister Lauren, who looked quite happy and overwhelmed. The video is also winning hearts on the internet.

As the video plays, we can see Lauren sitting on the couch and reading out the letter by her brother. Her expressions clearly speak for her as she gets more and more surprised. An emotional Lauren reciprocated by hugging her brother after learning that he used his savings to pay off her loans.

Know what the basketball player’s letter for his sister read:

“Hey sis, I wanted to let you know how much I look up to you and admire who you are. Your soul is beautiful, and you are the best role model ever. There is no doubt that I have made it to where I am today because of you. Someone like you deserves no burdens or restrictions in life, and I feel like the best way to help you with that is by paying off your student loan debt.”

Watch:

Anthony also shared the video on Twitter and added, “Some folks have negative opinions about NIL. But without it, things like this wouldn’t be possible…”

In the meantime, as soon as the video was posted, several Instagram users shared their reactions. A user commented, “Student loans are a prison sentence. Bravo”, while another person wrote, “This touched me deeply. I see my sister in moments like this. She paid off my tuition fees. Set me up for success.” “That was beautiful. What a wonderful family,” a third user wrote.

