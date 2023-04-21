Indian student shot dead in Ohio, police look for suspect
The police said that Saiesh Veera worked at the fuel station in Ohio and was fatally shot while he was on shift
Ohio: A 24-year-old Indian student was shot dead at a fuel station in Ohio. The Columbus Division of Police identified the victim as Saiesh Veera who hailed from Andhra Pradesh and was in the country studying for his master’s degree.
The police added that Veera worked at the fuel station in Ohio and was fatally shot while he was on shift.
A statement by the Columbus Division of Police read, “On April 20, 2023, at 12:50 AM, Columbus Police officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of W Broad St on a reported shooting. Upon arrival, the officers located an adult male victim, identified as SAIESH VEERA, M/O/24, suffering from a gunshot wound.”
HELP US FIND THIS SUSPECT
Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W. Broad St.
Tip? ☎ Call 614-645-4730 pic.twitter.com/25mjNtNzY0
— Columbus Division of Police (@ColumbusPolice) April 20, 2023
“Columbus Fire medics arrived and transported the victim to a local hospital. Despite life-saving measures, the victim was pronounced deceased at 1:27 AM. This incident remains under investigation. Next of kin notification has been made,” the statement added.
The police also released the picture of the suspect and asked for help in identifying the person.”Homicide detectives are asking for help to identify this person related to a deadly shooting that occurred on April 20, 2023. Saiesh Veera, 24, was shot and killed at a gas station located in the 1000 block of W Broad St,” it tweeted.
