Indian realtor bids USD 5 million for Pakistan embassy building in Washington
The highest bid of almost USD 6.8 million is from a Jewish group, which is planning to build a synagogue in the building
Islamabad: An Indian realtor is among the three bidders for a building which once housed the defence section of Pakistan’s embassy in the US capital.
Earlier it was reported that Shehbaz Sharif-led government has decided to sell Pakistan’s old embassy building in the US amid ongoing economic crisis in the country.
The highest bid of almost USD 6.8 million is from a Jewish group, which is planning to build a synagogue in the building, Dawn quoted diplomatic sources in Washington as saying.
While the second bid of about USD 5 million is from an Indian realtor, the third one of about USD 4 million has come from a Pakistani realtor, sources added.
Those in the realty market feel that the building should go for the highest bidder. “We should follow this tradition, also because it will create a lot of goodwill in an influential American community, which wants to use it as a place of worship,” Dawn quoted a Pakistani realtor as saying.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Pakistan: Gold price hit all-time high of PKR 175,500
The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by PKR 1,886, nearing the PKR 150,000 mark
Pakistan: Nawaz Sharif to lead campaign for 2023 general elections, says Rana Sanaullah
Rana Sanaullah made these remarks while addressing the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Workers' Convention in Faisalabad and blamed his Toshakhana case for the political chaos in Pakistan
Imran Khan angered China, ruined Pakistan economy: Shehbaz Sharif
Due to faulty policies of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government, friendly nations like China were displeased, Shehbaz Sharif said