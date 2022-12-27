World

Indian realtor bids USD 5 million for Pakistan embassy building in Washington

The highest bid of almost USD 6.8 million is from a Jewish group, which is planning to build a synagogue in the building

FP Staff December 27, 2022 17:49:30 IST
Representational image

Islamabad: An Indian realtor is among the three bidders for a building which once housed the defence section of Pakistan’s embassy in the US capital.

Earlier it was reported that Shehbaz Sharif-led government has decided to sell Pakistan’s old embassy building in the US amid ongoing economic crisis in the country.

The highest bid of almost USD 6.8 million is from a Jewish group, which is planning to build a synagogue in the building, Dawn quoted diplomatic sources in Washington as saying.

While the second bid of about USD 5 million is from an Indian realtor, the third one of about USD 4 million has come from a Pakistani realtor, sources added.

Those in the realty market feel that the building should go for the highest bidder. “We should follow this tradition, also because it will create a lot of goodwill in an influential American community, which wants to use it as a place of worship,” Dawn quoted a Pakistani realtor as saying.

