Indian-origin woman in South Africa charged with perjury for faking her kidnapping

Johannesburg: A 47-year-old Indian-origin lady who reportedly fabricated her captivity and sought an R2 million ransom from her husband was charged with perjury after investigators tracked her down in a hotel room in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa.

According to Natasha Kara, a representative for the National Prosecuting Authority, Firoza Bee Bee Joseph was charged with “defeating the ends of justice” and placed on bail until her next court appearance on 7 June.

On Tuesday, she was detained after a police investigation revealed that her account of events was not fully truthful.

Joseph’s husband received a call on Monday saying she was kidnapped and pleaded with him to deposit an undisclosed amount of money for her release, said police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

According to the charge sheet, there was a R2 million ransom.

Her husband received another call from a man who threatened to hurt the woman if the money was not paid, Netshiunda said.

As investigations proceeded, police found footage of Joseph at a casino in Pietermaritzburg, some 80 km from Phoenix, after the ransom calls were made.

Further investigation led police to locate Joseph from a bed and breakfast facility in the city, where she had checked in under a different name.

She was also found in possession of all her jewellery, which she claimed was taken by the kidnappers, Netshiunda added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.