Indian-origin candidates fight to secure Mayor's seat in Leicester

Leicester: After Rishi Sunak, a man with Indian roots, bagged the top government position in UK, two Indian-origin candidates are contesting for the post of Leicester Mayor in the upcoming local polls.

Among the frontrunners are Conservative Party councillor Sanjay Modhwadia and former Labour councillor Rita Patel. Patel, who has decided to run for the elections independently, says that the city needs a “fresh start”.

She is also one of the four city councillors from the Labour Party who were suspended for launching a campaign to scrap the mayor’s office through a vote at a council meeting last month. Sitting Labour Mayor, Sir Peter Soulsby, expressed disappointment at Patel’s exit from the party.

The Tory Party has confirmed Modhwadia’s candidature for the local body elections which are scheduled for next month.

He was in the eye of the storm when Leicester witnessed sectarian clashes last September following an India-Pakistan cricket match.

Modhwadia, a local businessman, has been campaigning to push for a “Made in Leicester” brand to improve the city’s perception around the globe.

A common point in both Tories and Labour Party’s election manifestoes is the promise to scrap the city’s mayoral system. However, Leicester’s Green Party has promised a public referendum on the matter.

“Many local residents have contacted our party in recent months to suggest that this is something we should do and our members have also voted in favour of removing the position of City Mayor,” Richard Tutt, Chair of the City of Leicester Conservatives told ‘Leicester Mercury’.

Many in eastern England city believe the Leader of the Council system is more democratic and accountable for the people of Leicester.

