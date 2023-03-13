Indian Navy to get 200 BrahMos missiles in a historic USD 2.5 billion deal

New Delhi: The Indian Navy will place orders for more than 200 BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles, which will be installed on all of the frontline vessels of the maritime force, marking a significant victory for the homegrown industry.

The missile with a high degree of indigenous content has recently undergone test firings by the Indo-Russian joint venture company. The missile will also be fitted with an indigenous seeker.

Senior defence officials told ANI that the proposal from the Indian Navy to purchase more than 200 of these BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles was far along and was shortly expected to receive approval from the Defense Ministry.

The acquisition will also help the Indian Navy to stock the missiles in its arsenal which are deployed on warships as well as part of the mobile coastal missile batteries of the force.

The missile system has made significant advancements in the last few years after the Indo-Russian joint venture company increased its strike range from 290 km to more than 400 km.

The indigenous content in the missile system has also been increased and many of its systems have been upgraded and indigenised to increase the participation of Indian industry and manufacturers.

The missile system is also being exported to the Philippines. The Philippines Marine Corps personnel have also undergone training at the BrahMos facilities in India and more of their batches are going to be trained here.

Brahmos Aerospace, headed by Atul Rane, is also working towards achieving USD 5 billion export target set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The BrahMos Chairman had stated that after the first export deal with the Philippines at $375 million, his team was targeting USD 5 Billion by 2025.

(With inputs from agencies)

