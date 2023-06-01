Indian national wins big in Squid Game-inspired event in Singapore

An Indian national in Singapore, Selvam Arumugam, 42, walked away with a whopping SGD18,888 after winning the top prize at his company’s annual dinner and dance event. The game was based on the award-winning Netflix series Squid Game, but minus the deadly stakes.

The prize money is equivalent to one and half years’ worth of his salary at the heavy vehicle leasing firm Pollisum Engineering which hosted the event last Saturday, reported The Straits Times.

Arumugam had not heard of the show before. He works as a rigger and signalman, inspecting and maintaining crane and lifting equipment to ensure the safety of lifting operations at construction sites for Pollisum Engineering.

He supports 15 family members back home, and said that he will use the prize money to build a family home in India as his family currently lives in a rental flat.

Arumugam said, according to PTI, “When I found out that I had won, I couldn’t believe it… I called my entire family to tell them about this good news. My wife thought it was a joke at first until (my friend) spoke to her. All of them were celebrating and crying at the same time. This will be a moment that we will never forget for our entire lives.”

In the Netflix series Squid Game, hundreds of cash-strapped contestants compete in children’s games for a huge cash prize while risking their lives in the process. Players at the dinner and dance sported red tracksuit jackets with number tags, while game masters wore red hooded jumpsuits, like characters in the drama series. A giant inflatable ball filled with money hung from the ceiling in full view of the players, similar to the show’ piggy bank.

The company’s annual dinner and dance was attended by 210 employees, including mechanics, drivers and sales staff. Executive director Chris Ang said the company wanted to reward its workers as it has been doing well and expanding in the past two years.

