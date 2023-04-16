Indian national dies after getting hit by stray bullet in Sudan clashes
On Sunday, the Sudanese military launched a series of airstrikes on a paramilitary base near the capital city of Khartoum. The clash between the government and the military left as many as 56 people dead
New Delhi: In the midst of the ongoing Sudanese fighting, an Indian national named Albert Augestine succumbed to his injuries after getting hit by a stray bullet.
According to media reports, in order to make additional arrangements for the deceased, the Indian Embassy in Khartoum stated that it was in contact with the family and relevant medical personnel.
“It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. Embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements,” read the embassy’s tweet.
On Sunday, the Sudanese military launched a series of airstrikes on a paramilitary base near the capital city of Khartoum. The clash between the government and the military left as many as 56 people dead.
Eyewitnesses said that after the attack on the paramilitary bases, the army went on to strike a government paramilitary base called Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the city of Omdurman.
With inputs from agencies
