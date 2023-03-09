Indian military may strike Pakistan in case of terrorist attack, warns US intelligence

Washington: The US Director of National Intelligence has warned that India may respond with a military strike if Pakistan orchestrates a terrorist attack in the country.

In its annual assessment, US intelligence also raised fears of an Indian military strike on Pakistan if the terrorist movement in Kashmir is revived once again.

The report also warned that a potential conflict between India and China or Pakistan may spark repercussions that may require the immediate attention of the United States (US), especially In the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Noting Pakistan’s long record of supporting and sponsoring terrorist groups, the report said that the Indian government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi may respond with a military strike in case of “perceived or real provocations” by Pakistan.

US concerned over India, China tensions

The US intelligence report also said that China has the ability to attempt a change in the rules-based global order with war between Russia and Ukraine emerging as a defining characteristic of the current era. It also warned that China may increasingly start pushing to change global norms while potentially threatening neighbouring countries.

The annual assessment also warned that the elevated risk of armed conflict between India and China given the military build-up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) might pose a direct threat to US interests and may require US intervention.

“Previous standoffs have demonstrated that persistent low-level friction on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) has the potential to escalate swiftly,” the report said.

