Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better with every passing day, underlining the growing people-to-people ties between India and the United States.

Addressing a gathering during the official State Dinner at The White House, PM Modi said, “With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better… We can pronounce each other’s name correctly, we can understand each other’s accent better… Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America’s youth is dancing to the tunes of Naatu Naatu”.

#WATCH | With every passing day, Indians and Americans are getting to know each other better… Kids in India become Spiderman on Halloween and America’s youth is dancing to the tunes of ‘Naatu Naatu’: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The White House pic.twitter.com/45lqIcpxmo — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Acknowledging the progress made by Indian Americans in the US, the PM Modi said that they have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US.

“Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America’s Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US,” said the PM.

#WATCH | Indian Americans have come a long way in the US and have always found a respectful place in America’s Melting Pot. Indian Americans have played a significant role in further strengthening the inclusive society and economy of the US: PM Modi during the official State… pic.twitter.com/5m92qoau7J — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

He also thanked US President Joe Biden for hosting a wonderful dinner and making the visit successful.

“I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me,” PM Modi said.

#WATCH | I want to thank US President Joe Biden for this wonderful dinner today. I would also like to thank First Lady Jill Biden for taking care of my visit to make it successful. Yesterday evening you opened the doors of your house for me: PM Modi during the official State… pic.twitter.com/ZQqzZV2kz5 — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

PM Modi said that the State dinner evening has become quite special by the presence of the people of the two countries, as he called them “most precious assets.”

“This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you were able to fit in everyone who wanted to come for the dinner tonight,” PM Modi added.

#WATCH | This evening is made special by the presence of the people of our two countries, they are our most precious assets. When we met in Japan, for the Quad Summit, you mentioned a problem that you were facing, I am sure that you must have resolved that problem. I hope you… pic.twitter.com/d2Y8RDTGKp — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Further Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested President Biden to join him for a toast as the two leaders addressed the State dinner event at the White House.

“There is one more thing left to do tonight- please join me in raising a toast. A toast to our wonderful hosts, President Biden and Jill Biden,” said the Prime Minister.

“A toast to good health, prosperity and the pursuit of happiness, liberty, equality and to the ever-lasting bonds of friendship between India and the United States,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted how the game of cricket is getting popular in the US.

“The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success,” he said.

#WATCH | Amidst the love for Baseball, Cricket is also getting popular in the US. The American team is trying their best to qualify for the Cricket World Cup to be held in India later this year. I wish them good luck and success: PM Modi during the official State Dinner at The… pic.twitter.com/996i2fkdJx — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2023

Previously, US President Joe Biden expressed his delight in hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the official State dinner at the White House and emphasised that the occasion celebrates great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.

In a special address during the State Dinner at the White House, Biden said, “Jill and I have had a wonderful time with the Prime Minster today, during your truly productive visit. Tonight we celebrate the great bonds of friendship between India and the United States.”

The two leaders also raised a toast to the successful meeting that happened between them as they attended the official State dinner.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.