Indian govt slams BBC's 'journalistic objectivity' over Gary Lineker episode

New Delhi: The Union Ministry for Information and Broadcasting slammed the BBC on Saturday over the British media outlet’s handling of the Gary Linekar issue.

In a series of cryptic tweets, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur highlighted what he claimed to be the BBC’s hollow claims of maintaining journalistic ethics.

“Interesting to see how the BBC which makes lofty claims about journalistic objectivity & independence suspend their star anchor over his social media activity,” Anurag Thakur posted on Twitter.

“Fake narrative setting & ethical journalism are inherently contradictory. Those indulging in malicious propaganda forged in concocted facts can obviously never be expected to have the moral fiber or the courage to stand up for journalistic independence,” the minister added.

England football legend Gary Lineker had been removed from his role as presenter by the BBC for criticising the British government’s new policy regarding asylum seekers.

In a another tweet, Anurag Thakur also criticised the BBC for failing to air an episode of a documentary of broadcaster David Attenborough’s wildlife series allegedly over fears of what some media publications in the UK termed as “rightwing backlash” from conservative politicians.

The claims were however, denied by the BBC.

“In yet another interesting exhibit, BBC suspends airing of a documentary it shot over fears that it would anger a section of society,” Anurag Thakur tweeted.

The BBC had created a controversy in India a few weeks ago after airing a documentary which claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was directly involved in the Gujarat riots of 2002.

On Friday, Anurag Thakur had lashed out at the New York Times for "spreading lies" about India, describing an opinion piece on the freedom of press in Kashmir as "mischievous and fictitious".

"New York Times had long back dropped all pretensions of neutrality while publishing anything about India. NYT's so-called opinion piece on freedom of press in Kashmir is mischievous and fictitious, published with a sole motive to spread a propaganda about India and its democratic institutions and values," Anurag Thakur posted on Twitter.

"This is in continuation with what NYT and a few other link-minded foreign media have been spreading lies about India and our democratically elected Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modiji. Such lies can't last long," the minister added.

