Indian embassy in Sudan issues advisory, warns Indian nationals against venturing out

Khartoum (Sudan): On Tuesday, the Indian Embassy in Sudan issued a cautious warning for Indian nationals to stay indoors and suggested rationing supplies as the “situation may continue for a few more days.”

“We have come across many instances of looting. All Indian nationals are advised please not to venture out. Please ration your supplies. The situation may continue for a few more days. Please try to take help from your neighbours. Please stay at home and remain safe,” tweeted the Embassy of India in Khartoum.

In light of the ongoing fighting between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Ministry of External Affairs established a Control Room on Monday to inform and support Indians in Sudan.

“In view of the current situation in Sudan, a Control Room has been set up at the Ministry of External Affairs to provide information and assistance,” read the MEA press release.

An Indian national who was employed by a Dal Group company in Khartoum, Sudan, was struck by a stray bullet on Sunday.

Sharing details about the deceased Indian national, Indian Embassy in Sudan tweeted, ” It has been reported that Mr Albert Augestine, an Indian National working in a Dal Group Company in Sudan who got hit by a stray bullet yesterday succumbed to his injuries. The embassy is in touch with family and medical authorities to make further arrangements.”

According to Volker Perthes, the UN envoy to Sudan, conflict between Sudan’s military and the nation’s primary paramilitary organisation has resulted in up to 180 civilian deaths and more than 1,800 civilian and combatant injuries.

Many of the five million people who live in Khartoum, the capital city, are reportedly stranded at home without electricity or water as they observe the final days of Ramzan, the Muslim holy month during which many people fast every day from sunrise until nightfall.

According to a New York Times article, the members of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces assaulted a European Union ambassador inside his home in Khartoum, the capital of Sudan, on Monday afternoon. Two Western sources confirmed the incident.

Aidan O’Hara, an Irish diplomat serving as the EU’s ambassador to Sudan, was unharmed despite being threatened with a pistol and having money stolen, according to authorities who spoke to the New York Times under the condition of anonymity for security reasons.The military has been in charge of Sudan since a 2021 coup that derailed the country’s path to democracy.

As political factions discuss forming a transitional administration following a military coup in 2021, the armed forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been vying for control.

The RSF, led by General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, and the military, led by General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, disagree about how the paramilitary force should be integrated into the armed forces and who should be in charge of overseeing that process, according to Al Jazeera.

The military vowed to hand over power to a civilian-led administration this month, 18 months after its coup. However, the conflict between General al-Burhan and General Hamdan, also known as Hemeti, has dominated the process.

Over the past few months, the two generals have been openly denouncing one another in speeches. They have sent reinforcements and armoured vehicles to the city’s surrounding military camps to confront them.

(With agency inputs)

