‘Indian economy will perform much better than others, will be investing more in India,’ says Gigabyte VP

Gigabyte is betting big on the Indian market and its growing middle-class consumers, believing that Indian consumers don’t just look at price, but instead look for true value-for-money products.

Tony Liao, Vice President of Gigabyte, believes instead of cutting corners and offering cheap products just for the sake of it, OEMs and device manufacturers need to provide the best performance in a proper, value-for-money package in India. That is where, Gigabyte’s latest Aero, Aorus, and G5 line of laptops come in.

We had a brief chat with Tony Liao about India’s booming gaming industry, our emerging creator economy, and how, despite the looming global recession, India is in a much better position than other countries, which, in turn, will draw more global tech companies to the subcontinent.

India has a growing, but still fledgling gaming community, while at the same time a very price-sensitive market. What aspects do device manufacturers and OEMs need to keep in mind when dealing with Indian customers?

Tony Liao: I don’t think price sensitivity is an issue, it is all about value for money. Indian customers recognise what an excellent product is, so it becomes imperative that we provide an excellent product. Performance has to take priority. That is why we have the Aero, Aorus and G5 series and the different permutations they come in. They all implement the new Intel 13th Gen CPUs and the NVIDIA RTX 4000 series GPUs. We have designed our lineups from entry-level to a higher, extreme level that fits different kinds of customers across the different series.

As for the issue of pricing, we have priced our devices very reasonably, compared to our competitors. We would love for Indian customers to enjoy the most advanced products at the best possible price.

That is where promotional activities come in, which let potential consumers know the value that our products bring. Nowadays, especially after the pandemic, we see a young generation of professional workers who want a laptop that serves their work and does other things that require higher performance, like playing games and watching shows and videos. In such an environment we have tried to provide a solution that meets the expectation and demands that they might have.

Then, there is the fact that we have excellent service in India. We have been the top brand for motherboards and GPUs for a long time in various countries, so we have to emphasise our service so that we can serve our customers readily.

A capable gaming device also doubles up as a great productivity device, especially when it comes to editing videos. India has a booming creator’s economy, however, they are often not marketed to by OEMs. Is that a missed opportunity and is Gigabyte doing anything to remedy this?

TL: That is a very valid point. It is easy to understand what a gamer needs and then cater to them. However, it is very difficult to identify what a creator might need. It took our desktop components divisions like GPU and motherboards many years to fully understand what creators need. That is why this time we have designed the Aorus series to focus primarily on gamers, and are targeting creators with the Aero series.

The first and foremost concern for creators and YouTubers is colour accuracy. That is why for the Aero series, we are especially focusing on colour accuracy, calibration and ensuring that the colour variation is less than Delta 1. I think we are the only manufacturer to implement X-Rite 2.0 calibration for better colour accuracy.

Next up, is the number and types of connectors and connectivity options that we give on a laptop. We have to ensure that the ports that we provide are more than enough for creators to plug in all the devices they may need to.

And finally, the device has to be thin and light, like the Aero series. Content creation is a collaborative process and you want a device that is easy to carry around, without sacrificing performance. Whether you’re editing photos, videos or audio, you need a powerful system that can deliver. That is why, with Aero, we have gone for the latest Intel 13th Gen i5 and i7 CPUs, and RTX 4000 GPUs.

How would a first-time buyer, differentiate between the G5 series, Aorus series, and Aero series?

TL: It’s actually very simple. The Aorus series is for hardcore pro gamers, for customers who are looking for something very competitive. That is why it has a very powerful “engine” setup, or a very powerful CPU and GPU combination. Along with that, you need a display with a high refresh rate for a better immersive experience, more than you need colour accuracy. Basically, everything has to be the top of the line.

Aero series, as we discussed is more focused towards YouTubers and creators. They need a separate set of features, and, more importantly, a very colour-accurate screen.

The G5 series, I will say, is the best of both worlds and, has the added advantage of being priced lower than the Aorus and Aero series. The G5 series checks all the boxes that a general consumer might need – be it work, entertainment, consuming videos, and, gaming.

What are Gigabyte’s global plans for 2023?

TL: Even though the global economy is not that stable, we expect our operations to grow more in India, than in other regions. The growth rate of India’s GDP is higher than that of China, which says something. India’s economy is going to be much better than other countries. Plus, top device manufacturers, including us, are investing more in India. India’s economy looks set to grow exponentially over the next 5 years or so.

India also has the added advantage of having a growing middle-class consumer, which is very important as they have strong buying power. Indian customers and consumers recognise highly promising solutions. Therefore, we will continue to invest in India, by hiring more people and introducing more products and better services.

