Indian Consulate in Australia’s Brisbane stormed by Khalistani supporters days after Jaishankar’s visit

New Delhi: Supporters of the Khalistani movement attacked the Indian Consulate in Brisbane in Australia’s Queensland and raised their flag at the office earlier this week, a report in Australia Today indicated. The attack is the latest in a series of such radical activities against the Indian community in the country.

The attack on the Indian Consulate comes barely days after India asked Australia to rein in Khalistani separatists, who have been on the rampage attacking Hindu temples abroad.

The Consulate, located on Swann Road in the Taringa suburb of Brisbane, was stormed by Khalistani supporters on the night of 21 February.

Consul of India in Brisbane, Archana Singh, found a Khalistan flag at the office when she arrived for work the following day. She immediately informed the Queensland Police, which confiscated the flag and checked the Consulate to ascertain if there was any further threat to the premises.

“We have faith in the police and the authorities,” Archana Singh told Australia Today.

Another journalist, Australia Today Editor J Bhardwaj told news agency ANI that so far, there were attacks on Indian Australians. “But now, they (Khalistani supporters are targeting institutions belonging to the Indian government. The attack on the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is a direct attack on the Government of India,” Bhardwaj said.

Till now, there were attacks on Indian Australians. But now, target is institutions belonging to Indian govt. This is a direct attack on Government of India when the Indian Consulate in Brisbane is attacked (by Khalistani elements): J Bhardwaj, Editor, The Australia Today pic.twitter.com/XwAzosd2HD — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2023

The incident comes at a time when the situation is tense, even back home in India. Violence broke out in Punjab’s Amritsar on Thursday as pro-Khalistani elements, led by ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh, broke into Ajnala police station demanding the release of one of their aides -- Lovepreet Toofan.

Six police personnel were also injured in the clashes between the pro-Khalistani supporters and the Punjab Police.

Planting of the Khalistani flag at the Indian Consulate in Australia also comes days after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar visited the country and emphasised the need for vigilance against “radical activities” targeting the Indian diaspora in Australia.

The External Affairs Minister and his deputy V Muraleedharan visited Sydney and Melbourne on February 18. It was during this meeting that Jaishankar raised India’s concerns about the 4series of attacks on Hindu temples to his counterpart Penny Wong and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.