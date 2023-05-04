Indian CEO spends over Rs 2 Lakh a month on ChatGPT for his employees to improve productivity

The Indian CEO of Geneis, a Gen Z firm situated in the US, spends $2,400 per month on ChatGPT Plus subscriptions for all 120 of his workers. The business creates bespoke avatar ecosystems for Web3.0 users platforms and users. The Metaverse corporation allows customers to build a range of Avatar outfits and establish their own unique digital identities with Avatars.

Akash Nigam, the CEO of Geneis, during the month of March, approached his team with the request that they prepare to learn more about OpenAI’s chatbot. The entire team was involved, from finance through design, R&D, accounting, and engineering.

The goal was to increase corporate efficiency by automating processes that included tedious chores. Nigam told the Business Insider that, while he is naturally cheap and stingy, the whole ChatGPT thing is for the better interest of the organisation. According to the CEO, he is already witnessing a significant acceleration in work across the board.

ChatGPT is used by Geneis’ R&D team to troubleshoot and resolve math and coding-related problems. Other teams use the chatbot to write presentation scripts, legal papers, creative briefs, and other materials. Nigam mentions that ChatGPT is assisting the organisation in developing a technological roadmap.

“It’s almost like you have the most sophisticated operating partner at your disposal that’s able to quickly centre your thoughts and ensure that you’re consistently on track,” he said.

Nigam believes that the bot may be able to help his company reduce costs as it will need to hire fewer employees.

He gives the example of developing a plan for launching a product, which would ordinarily require hours of brainstorming with colleagues. ChatGPT can handle this in a flash. It allows you to better organise other things while not having to worry about dull, resource-intensive activities.

While he claims that the majority of employees are “diving in headfirst” with ChatGPT, he also claims that a “small fraction” are “passively integrating it” into their workflows, whether due to a lack of time or care.

Genies has been organising informal seminars in which employees who are “really obsessed” with ChatGPT and “leaning in” educate less experienced counterparts how to utilise the AI to execute specific tasks across teams.

Nigam feels that in order for his organisation to gain the benefits of lower workloads and staff, everyone at the company must be committed to adopting ChatGPT. He even intends to include ChatGPT usage in his staff’s performance reports next year. He stated that part of the assessments would focus on how his workers use products like ChatGPT to “effectively accelerate” their departments.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.