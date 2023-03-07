Indian Army charts SOP to deal with spy balloons in future

New Delhi: Weeks after global outrage over a suspected Chinese spy balloon in the United States (US), the Indian defence forces have started preparing standard operating procedures to deal with a similar situation in future.

Other countries such as Japan have also complained about alleged Chinese spy balloons and India has not been spared either. The Indian military had spotted a similar Chinese spy balloon over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands more than a year ago.

However, no action was taken against the suspected Chinese spy balloon by the by the Indian forces even after three to four days of its sighting over Indian territory which allowed it to drift away.

“The discussions on the issue are continuing in the defence forces and more details are emerging. It is now becoming clear that such balloons may be having a steering mechanism and can be stabilised over the area of interest of the owner,” defence officials were quoted as saying by ANI.

The discussions within the Indian defence establishment is focussing on how to deal with similar Chinese spy balloons in future and if required, what type of weapons or platform would be used to destroy them.

The Indian military is reportedly planning to consolidate the planned response to suspected Chinese spy balloons and put forward a presentation to the government of India for final approval.

Indian security forces have also started discussing the use the existing radar network to detect Chinese spy balloons over or near any point in India.

“The officials said that if such an object appears again over the Andamans or any other region, it would be studied carefully and if it is found to be a spying object, it can be brought down,” the officials added.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.