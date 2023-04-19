India working closely with US, UK to ensure safety of citizens in Sudan

New Delhi: India is working closely with other nations to safeguard the safety and security of its citizens in violence-hit Sudan, reported PTI, citing government sources.

The current state of affairs in Sudan is extremely tense, making human mobility extremely dangerous. For the past six days, the country has witnessed brutal combat between the army and a paramilitary group.

Also Read: Fighting continues in Sudan as death toll mounts to 270, over 2,600 injured

According to the PTI report, the sources claimed that India prioritises people’s freedom of movement and health regardless of where they are.

They claimed that India is cooperating with the Quartet nations—the US, the UK, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE)—because they play a significant role in Sudan. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has already spoken with his Saudi and UAE counterparts. According to the sources, Jaishankar was guaranteed of their practical support on the ground by both foreign ministers, reported PTI.

India is coordinating closely with various countries to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Sudan. The Quartet countries of US, UK, Saudi Arabia and UAE have a key role and we are engaging them accordingly: Government sources — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2023

India is also collaborating with the United Nations, which has a significant presence in Sudan. According to the sources, the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian embassy in Sudan’s capital Khartoum are constantly watching the situation in the African country.

“Concerns of safety and security constrain us from putting out specific details,” the source cited above said, reported PTI.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.