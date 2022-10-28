India will not forget 26/11 attack on Mumbai: Jaishankar at UNSC meet on terrorism

Mumbai: Recalling the Mumbai terror attack at the UNSC counter-terrorism meet, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the 26/11 attack will never be forgotten.

“This attack was not only on Mumbai but on the international community. Since the incident, we have tried to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of this attack to justice, but this work is incomplete and therefore, the coming together of this UNSC Anti-Terrorism Committee is special and important,” Jaishankar said.

A special meeting on counter-terrorism of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is being held at the Hotel Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on Friday. During of the UNSC meeting, Jaishankar paid tribute at the 26/11 memorial at the hotel.

“We have tried to bring the mastermind and perpetrators of 26/11 attack to justice. The coming together of the UNSC’s Counter-Terrorism Committee at this venue is special and important,” Jaishankar said.

“Together we must send a message that the international community will never give up in holding terrorists accountable and bringing justice to the victims,” Jaishankar added.

On the first day of the two-day special meeting of the UN Security Council’s (UNSC) Counter-Terrorism Committee, ambassadors of all the 15 UN Security Council (UNSC) member states paid tributes at the memorial of those killed in the terrorist attack in Mumbai.

“Terrorism may have plagued several regions of the world. We, in India, understand its cost more than others. But with that experience, comes the steeling of national resolve. Decades of cross-border terror has not & will not weaken our commitment to fight back,” Jaishankar said.

Day 2 of UNSC meet to be held in Delhi tomorrow

India’s External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar also laid a wreath at the 26/11 memorial site in Mumbai along with senior UN Security Council (UNSC) member countries and senior UN officials and observed a minute’s silence in memory of the victims.

The second day of the UNSC meeting will be held in the national capital Delhi on Saturday. Chinese diplomats will also participate in these meetings.

During this meeting, the UNSC committee will mainly consider three challenges, which include the use of internet and social media in terrorist operations, the use of new payment technology for fundraising and the use of unmanned aerial equipment like drones.

Delegates from Albania, Brazil, China, France, Gabon, Ghana, India, Ireland, Kenya, Mexico, Norway, Russia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), United Kingdom (UK) and the United States (US) are participating in this UNSC meeting.

