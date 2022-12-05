India will not agree for dialogue while Pakistan supports terrorism, says EAM Jaishankar

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserted on Monday that India will never agree to have a dialogue with Pakistan as long as its western neighbour continues to support cross-border terrorism.

Jaishankar made his comments on Pakistan after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday.

“Regarding Pakistan, I spent some time with the minister outlining the nature of our ties and the challenge of cross-border terrorism but the main challenge today is that we cannot have talks while there is terrorism. There was an understanding from the German side as well,” Jaishankar told the media after the meeting.

“Today we have spent the morning exchanging views on the major international issues of the day, apart from our bilateral relationship. This included the conflict in Ukraine, the Indo-Pacific strategic situation developments pertaining to Afghanistan and Pakistan to some degree Iran, Syria and each one of us brought to this set of issues our perspectives. I found it very useful, and very rewarding to listen to your perspectives on many matters,” he added.

Jaishankar also asserted that India will continue to maintain economic ties with Russia in pursuance of its national interest despite calls for a boycott by western countries amidst the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Calling out the West regarding its hypocrisy on this issue, Jaishankar pointed out that countries within the European Union (EU) have imported vast amounts of fuel from Russia while lecturing India.

“The European Union (EU) from February to November has imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined. The oil import in European Union is six times what India has imported,” Jaishankar told the media after a meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday.

“I would urge you to look at these figures. There is a website called ‘Russia Fossil Fuel Tracker’ it would give you country-by-country data of who is really importing what and I suspect that might be very very helpful,” he added.

India has considerably increased its purchase of Russian oil after Russia slashed prices considerably after the start of the war in Ukraine. The country is now the largest buyer of Russian oil after China despite calls by Western nations – and the threat of a US sanction – to shun petroleum from Russia.

“Our trade with Russia is at a very small level- $12-13 bn, in comparison to European countries. We’ve also given Russians a set of products. I dont think people should read more into it other than the legitimate expectations of any trading country to increase its trade,” Jaishankar asserted.

#WATCH | European Unions from February to November have exported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined. The oil import in European Union is six times what India has imported; gas is infinite times because we don't import it: EAM Dr S Jaishankar pic.twitter.com/60LyGuHOb8 — ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022

Earlier on Monday, Jaishankar and German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock held detailed discussions on deepening bilateral cooperation including energy, trade and climate change.

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock arrived in India on Monday on a two-day visit. Her visit comes at a time when India assumed the formal chairmanship of the G20 group just four days ago.

Baerbock in her statement described India as Germany's natural partner. She said that India will play a decisive role in shaping the world order in the 21st century, especially in the Indo-Pacific region, and that traveling to India is like traveling to one-sixth of the world.

“The Government of India has not only set an ambitious target for itself in the G20, but has also set a target for our country. India wants to go further than ever in the energy transition when it comes to expanding renewable energy and Germany stands by India in this,” she said in a statement.

"We are all affected by the impact of the climate crisis, livelihoods have also been damaged in Europe and India, in such a situation, we want to take our cooperation beyond the level of strategic alliance in the economic, climate sector and security policy," Baerbock added.

"I'm delighted that India during its G20 presidency with the motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' is putting a special focus on containing the climate crisis. Thus highlighting our common responsibility when it comes to climate change."

Congratulating India for assuming the G20 presidency, Baerbock said, "India's G20 Presidency & your presidency in UNSC overlap with our G7 presidency. I'd like to thank you for assuming presidency of G20. You made it clear in our discussion that it's a very spl task. India assuming global responsibility in this difficult moment."

