India, Vietnam aim to counter China, will strengthen economic, security co-operation

United by economic and security interests compounded by a joint rivalry with regional bully China, both India and Vietnam have decided to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Both India and Vietnam will now bolster shared efforts and existing frameworks in areas such as marine scientific research, Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), maritime connectivity, maritime security, maritime law enforcement and capacity building.

This will include increased co-operation between the Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard with their counterparts in Vietnam.

The 3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue was held in the national capital, New Delhi, on Wednesday. According to a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday, the Indian delegation was led by Muanpuii Saiawi, Joint Secretary (Disarmament and International Security Affairs), Ministry of External Affairs and the Vietnamese delegation by Ambassador Trinh Duc Hai, Vice Chairman, National Boundary Commission.

The delegations comprised senior officials from the respective ministries and services concerned with maritime affairs.

During the dialogue, the two sides deliberated on ways to sustain a secure maritime environment conducive for inclusive growth and global well-being. They reviewed ongoing cooperation in the maritime domain and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security.

India and Vietnam also discussed ways to maintain a maritime environment that is secure and supportive of inclusive growth for both nations.

“3rd India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue held today in New Delhi. Senior officials from the respective Ministries and Services concerned with maritime affairs participated in the Dialogue,” the official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Arindam Bagchi, tweeted on Wednesday.

“Also reviewed maritime cooperation initiatives and avenues of reinforcing international and regional mechanisms for comprehensive maritime security,” Bagchi added.

Notably, the first India-Vietnam Maritime Security Dialogue took place in Hanoi in March 2019, while the second was held virtually in April 2021.

“India and Vietnam held their second maritime security dialogue in a virtual format on 6 April 2021. The consultations involved exchanges on developments in the domain of maritime security, regional cooperation activities and opportunities for cooperation between the two countries,” the MEA said in a statement.

India and Vietnam have friendly and warm relations. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Vietnamese colleague Pham Minh Chinh recently had a private discussion at the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Both leaders talked about the partnership between the two countries, notably its defence cooperation.

“Prime Ministers @narendramodi and Pham Minh Chinh held talks in Hiroshima. They discussed different aspects of India-Vietnam friendship, particularly in areas like energy, technology, commerce and defence,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

