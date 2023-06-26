India, US friendship 'force of global good', says PM Modi as Biden lauds relations as 'among most consequential'

Friendship between India and the US is a “force of global good,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to a tweet by President of America Joe Biden in which he said the bond between both the countries is among the most consequential in the world.

“I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more,” PM Modi wrote.

Earlier, Biden in a tweet said: “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”

The US president also shared a video montage, along with the post, which showed Prime Minister Modi's recently concluded state visit to the US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.

Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. Both the leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by PM Modi's joint address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.

The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.

With inputs from PTI

