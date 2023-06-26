India, US friendship 'force of global good', says PM Modi as Biden lauds relations as 'among most consequential'
Earlier in a tweet, Biden said, 'The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever'
Friendship between India and the US is a “force of global good,” said Prime Minister Narendra Modi, responding to a tweet by President of America Joe Biden in which he said the bond between both the countries is among the most consequential in the world.
“I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more,” PM Modi wrote.
Earlier, Biden in a tweet said: “The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it’s stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever.”
I fully agree with you, @POTUS @JoeBiden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more. 🇮🇳 🇺🇸 https://t.co/iEEhBIYG17
Related Articles
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 25, 2023
The US president also shared a video montage, along with the post, which showed Prime Minister Modi's recently concluded state visit to the US.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had embarked on his visit to the US on June 20 and in New York, he led a historic event at the UN Headquarters to commemorate the 9th International Day of Yoga on June 21.
Later, in Washington DC, he was given a red-carpet welcome at the White House by President Biden. Both the leaders held a historic summit on Thursday, followed by PM Modi's joint address to the US Congress and a state dinner hosted at the White House by the Bidens in his honour.
The visit was marked by several major deals to boost cooperation in key areas such as defence, space and trade.
With inputs from PTI
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
India to place liaison officers in US commands to improve defence cooperation
Following summit talks between Biden and Modi on Thursday, the White House announced that the US and India had made progress towards operationalising mechanisms that will allow the two countries to strengthen their defence cooperation
PM Modi, President Biden to have one-on-one meeting before high-level talks: White House
PM Modi and President Biden will have a one-on-one meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on Thursday before holding high-level talks to further boost the growing Indo-US strategic relations in areas like defence, space and critical technologies
WATCH: PM gifts sandalwood box with 'Das Danam' to President Biden, lab-grown 7.5 Carat green diamond to US First Lady
Prime Minister Narendra Modi presented special gifts to US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden as the Bidens hosted him for a private dinner at the White House on Wednesday