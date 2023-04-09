India, US carry out wargames to support fighter aircraft ops

New Delhi: With focus on supporting fighter aircraft operations in forward areas, special forces of India and the US carried out wargames, amid ongoing military standoff with China.

Defence sources told news agency ANI that the wargames are being carried out at Special Forces training centres near here.

They further shared that key focus was likely the fighter aircraft operations including designating targets in frontline areas by laser so that the precision-guided bombs can reach their designated target accurately.

The troops of both countries are likely to join up with the larger contingent of both sides including their fighter and transport aircraft at Kalaikunda codenamed Ex CopeIndia, the sources said.

The US Air Force is scheduled to bring in F-15 Strike Eagle fighter jets but there may be some change in the schedule of the drill which was planned to begin on April 10. The war games are happening at a time when Indian forces have been engaged in a military standoff for the last three years.

The Indian Air Force is carrying out multiple wargames and working towards strengthening the Indian military image globally as it has recently held exercises in the UK and the UAE with global powers.

It is also going to go to France with its most potent Rafale fighter jets for multilateral exercise Orion while it will also be in Greece for another wargame with its fighter jets from a frontline command.

The IAF has been the country’s strongest arm along with the ground troops in the conflict with China as on multiple occasions they have deployed in forward areas very close to the border.

The Indian Special Forces troops are also deployed in mountainous peaks along with the Eastern Ladakh sector for supporting fighter aircraft and combat helicopter ops.

(With inputs from ANI)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.