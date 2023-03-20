India Under Attack In UK: Times when Indian embassy was attacked brazenly in England

One would hope that an embassy would be a safe place in a foreign country. However, that is not always the case.

Here are some instances when the Indian embassy in England was brazenly attacked by people who wanted to further their cause.

1. A group of Khalistan supporters demonstrated outside the Indian High Commission in the UK, sloganeering with flags and posters of separatist leader Amritpal Singh. The posters, with Singh’s photo, said: FreeAmritpalSingh, WeWantJustice, WeStandWithAmritpalSingh.

Videos on social media platforms showed a man scaling the walls of the High Commission to bring down the Indian flag to the chants of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’.

After the removal of India’s national flag on Sunday afternoon by pro-Khalistani protestors, the Indian High Commission in London has retaliated with a larger tricolour. A representative of the Indian High Commission was seen in a widely circulated social media video grabbing the tricolour from a radical Sikh activist and tossing the Khalistani flag.

Our Tiranga stands tall and high on the soil of London. Those who have done the misadventure, they will be hunted soon ,very very soon. Jai Hind pic.twitter.com/c2d1sHWdd1 — Akshit Singh 🇮🇳 (@IndianSinghh) March 19, 2023

2. The Indian High Commission in London suffered an attack after protests over the abrogation of Article 370. A 10,000-strong mob of British Pakistanis marched in London in the ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ in 2019. The building has suffered damage as several windows and window panes have been smashed by the attackers.

Protesters also brandished Khalistani flags. They yelled chants such as 'Azadi', 'Time for UN to act on Kashmir', 'Stop War Crimes in Kashmir' and 'Stop Shelling in Kashmir'. This was the second attack on the Indian High Commission in London, following the attack on Indians celebrating Independence Day on 15 August 2019.

3. After communal tension in Leicester and Birmingham in the UK, a group of Muslim women staged a protest outside Indian High Commission in London in 2022.

In a video, some women were seen raising slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP and RSS.

This comes only a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly and expressed his worry about recent attacks on Hindus and places of worship in Leicester and Birmingham.

In a tweet, Jaishankar said, “Shared my concern about the security and welfare of the Indian community in UK. Welcomed his assurances in that regard.”

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.