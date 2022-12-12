India, UAE will shape changing world order: Jaishankar

Dubai: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar asserted on Monday that India and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will play a significant role in re-shaping the global order.

During his address at the inauguration of the India Global Forum UAE 2022, Jaishankar asserted India and the Arab state are two ancient civilisations who have co-existed for centuries and are now re-discovering old ties.

Jaishankar pointed out that apart from burgeoning bilateral trade and an increasingly bigger share in the global economy, India and the UAE are also playing a big role in the geo-politics of the Middle East with their involvement in the I2U2 group, also known as the West Asian QUAD.

“I would cite the establishment of the I2U2 mechanism comrpising Israel, the UAE, and the US as yet another example of how the changed relations between India and the UAE is beginning a broader ripple impact. The fact that it is fitting into transformations that are independently underway in this region and often helping to take the direction of that transformation forward,” Jaishankar said.

“So the picture I see today of India and the UAE is two nations who have known each other a long time but have re-discovered the relationship in the last decade. We are using the relationship today to not just survive the changing world but to shape it,” he added.

Pointing out that India and the UAE have taken their economic co-oeration to a new level in revent years, the EAM asserted that relations with the UAE are of particular impirtance for the Indian government.

“The UAE is today India’s third largest trade partner. It is our second largest export market. More Indian citizens live in UAE than in any other country abroad. So whether we are talking people, or whether we are talking business, UAE has a particular salience in our perspectives.

“After PM Modi’s visit in 2015, a visit which took place after more than four decades, we’ve actually seen a veritable transformation in our ties. As I pointed out, certainly our trade and investment have gone up,” Jaishankar said.

“If we were to speak about the return of history in this part of the world, a very natural example of that is the India-UAE relationship. There’re times when we may occasionally have a different perspective. Even that is often expressed quite subtly between us,” he added.

“So when I look at the return of history and the relationships which will go forward in the coming days, I certainly would rank the India-UAE relationship very high in that.”

The India Global Forum UAE 2022 is a gala five-day event that will bring together leading political, business and cultural personalities from India, the UAE and across the world.

This is the first major international event following India’s ascendency to the G20 Presidency, and will be held in Dubai and Abu Dhabi from December 12 to 16.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

Covering the breadth of bilateral relations between India and the UAE, climate finance, technology, and investments, the five-day event will also be an opportunity to discuss India’s global aspirations and its presidency of the G20 amid challenging geopolitical scenarios.

The India Global Forum UAE 2022 will also present opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs of both countries to work together for regional and global impact.

“It’s more important than ever that nations, businesses, and influencers seek common ground and work on positive outcomes for global impact. Our UAE edition of India Global Forum, which is the first major global event after India’s ascendency to the G20 presidency, will enable just that,” Prof. Manoj Ladwa, Founder and Chairman, India Global Forum was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.