India to take over G20 presidency from today, will host 200 meetings at 55 venues

India G20 Presidency: India will formally take over the presidency of the G20, a group of the world’s most economically prosperous countries, for one year from Thursday. During this time India will have a unique opportunity to contribute to the global agenda on issues of international importance.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the G20 is a major forum for international economic

cooperation that represents 85 percent of global GDP, more than 75 percent of world trade and two-thirds of the world’s population.

G20 summit in India will be held next year

During its G20 presidency, India will organize around 200 meetings regarding 32 different sectors at 55 places in the country. The G20 summit to be held next year will be one of the highest-level meetings hosted by India.

The first G20 meeting to be hosted by India will be held in Udaipur during the first week of December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had launched the G20 logo, theme and website in the beginning of November under the chairmanship of India. The lotus flower in its logo is a symbol of India’s ancient heritage, faith and ideology.

With India assuming the presidency of the G-20, a hundred monuments protected by the central government, including UNESCO World Heritage Sites, will be illuminated for a week.

These monuments include Humayun’s Tomb and Old Fort in Delhi, Modhera Sun Temple in Gujarat, Sun Temple in Odisha, Sher Shah’s Tomb in Bihar, ruins and ancient structures of Nalanda University in Rajgir and other monuments, Metcalf Hall in Kolkata, the capital of Bengal and Mudra Bhavan, Basilica of Balm Jesus and Church of Lady of Rosary in Goa, Tipu Sultan’s Palace and Gol Gumbaz in Karnataka and Sanchi Buddhist Monuments and Gwalior Fort in Madhya Pradesh.

The G-20 logo will also be highlighted on these monuments. An official said that the size of the logo to be projected on the memorial would depend on the nature and design of the venue. There are 40 UNESCO World Heritage Sites in India and most of the cultural sites are looked after by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

India to hold UNSC presidency

India will also hold the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for a month from Thursday. This will be the second time that India will hold the UNSC presidency.

Before assuming the presidency, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ruchira Kamboj met UN General Assembly President Saba Korosi and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday and Tuesday respectively and discussed priorities and programmes. India’s term as the UNSC president will end on December 31.

