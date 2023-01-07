India to hold joint military exercise 'Veer Guardian' with Japan
The IAF contingent participating in the air exercise will include four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 aircraft, while the JASDF will be participating with four F-2 and a similar number of F-15 fighter planes
New Delhi: Even as regular clashes between the Indian Army and the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China continue to take place along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), India is taking part in several joint military exercises with several nations.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) contingent will depart on Sunday for Hyakuri Air Base, Japan for the maiden edition of the Exercise Veer Guardian to be held with Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) from January 12 to 26.
The joint air exercise Veer Guardian-2023 is intented to promote air defence cooperation between India and Japan.
The inaugural edition of Exercise Veer Guardian involving the Indian Air Force (IAF) and Japan Air Self Defence Force (JASDF) is slated to be held at the Hyakuri Air Base in Japan.
The IAF contingent participating in the air exercise will include four Su-30 MKI, two C-17 and one IL-78 aircraft, while the JASDF will be participating with four F-2 and a similar number of F-15 fighter planes.
