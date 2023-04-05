India to get deadly Zircon missile technology from Russia, may develop BrahMos-II

New Delhi: With India eying the possibility of obtaining technology from Russia’s 3M22 Zircon HCM programme, the two nations may organise a formal dialogue between the two organisations that will be participating in the development of BrahMos-II hypersonic cruise missiles (HCM) later this year.

In order to increase the offensive capabilities of the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean and the wider Indo-Pacific region, India is eyeing the development of a ship-based HCM programme.

According to a report by Indian Defence Research Wing (IDRW), India is aiming to develop the BrahMos-II missile, which can generate speeds up to Mach 5–and boasts a range of about 1000 km.

The BrahMos-II missile will be used as a ship-based HCM to increase the offensive capabilities of the Indian Navy in the Indian Ocean region. This will help India counter the growing belligerence by China in the Indo-Pacific region.

According to reports, the range of the BrahMos-II is 30–40% less than the 3M22 Zircon HCM of Russia. The Zircon is regarded as the world’s fastest and most deadly conventional missile.

If the BrahMos company is allowed to move forward with the programme using 30–40% indigenous technology combined with Russian Technology, it is expected to produce an Indian-specific variant in the following eight years.

